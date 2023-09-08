More about the company
The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in residential-led, mixed-use property development. It builds homes and neighborhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England. The Company specializes in brownfield regeneration, reviving underused land to create sustainable and nature-rich places. Its portfolio of developments includes Sunningdale Park, Sunninghill Square, Bankside Gardens, Berkeley Place, Abbey Barn Park, Hareshill Crookham Village, Hartland Village, Knights Quarter, Hertford Locks, The Arches, The Eight Gardens, Farmstead at Tannersbrook, Hildenborough, Holborough Lakes, Foal Hurst Green, Hollyfields, Grand Union, Prince Of Wales Drive, Camden Goods Yard, South Quay Plaza, Chelsea Creek, Beaufort Park, Filmworks Ealing, Woodberry Down, Fulham Reach and others. The Company's brands include Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph and St William.