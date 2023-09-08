LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters) - British high-end homebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings on Friday joined its sector peers in highlighting a gloomy trading environment in the face of rising interest rates and wider macro economic concerns, but maintained its profit guidance.

The FTSE 100 builder reported a 35% slump in underlying private sales reservations in the first four months of its current fiscal year which started May 1. (Reporting by Suban Abdulla; editing by William James)