Bidvest : 15th February 2021 - Significant holdings - PIC

THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1946/021180/06

Share code: BVT

ISIN ZAE 000117321 ("Bidvest" or "the Company")

DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT HOLDING OF BIDVEST ORDINARY SHARES

In compliance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act 71 of 2008), as amended ("Companies Act") and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised of the following:

Public Investment Corporation SOC Limited notified the Company that it has increased its holding in the Company, such that its total interest in the Company now amounts to 20.23% of the total issued shares of the Company.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, Bidvest has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

Date: 15 February 2021

Johannesburg Sponsor: Investec