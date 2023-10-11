The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the "Company")

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

11 October 2023

The Company confirms that:

a) all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service ("RIS");

b) the Company's net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c) the Company does not believe that there will be a material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 29 September 2023, which was announced on Monday, 2 October 2023, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2023.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2023, expected to be on or after 9 November 2023.

