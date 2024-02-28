Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

 

1

 

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

Nicola Shepherd

2

 

Reason for the notification

 

a)

 

Position/status

 

 

Non-executive Director

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

 

 

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

 

a)

 

Name

 

 

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC

b)

 

LEI

 

 

549300Z41EP32MI2DN29

 

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

 

 

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

 

 

Ordinary 25p shares

 

 

GB0000385517

 

b)

 

Nature of the transaction

 

 

Acquisition of Shares

c)

 

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 

 

Price(s)

 

Volume(s)

1,001.00 pence per share

 

1,000 shares

 

 

 

d)

 

Aggregated information

 

 

- Aggregated volume

 

 

- Price

 

 

 

 

 

1,000 ordinary 25p shares

 

 

1,001.00 pence per share

 

e)

 

Date of the transaction

 

 

28 February 2024

f)

 

Place of the transaction

 

 

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

 

Katherine Manson, for and on behalf of Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary to THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC