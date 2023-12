The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company's investment objective is to seek capital appreciation through investment in the biotechnology industry across the world. It invests in a diversified portfolio of shares and related securities in biotechnology companies. The Company invests approximately 10% in aggregate of the value of its gross assets in other closed-ended investment companies, including investment trusts listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company invests approximately 15% of the value of its gross assets in any one individual stock at the time of acquisition. Its portfolio of investments across various countries includes Netherlands, the United States of America, Canada, Ireland, China, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. The Company's portfolio manager is OrbiMed Capital LLC. Its alternative investment fund manager is Frostrow Capital LLP.

Sector Investment Trusts