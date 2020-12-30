Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  The Biotech Growth Trust PLC    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/30 11:35:20 am
1590 GBX   +0.63%
11:47aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/22BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/18BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Biotech Growth Trust : Issue of Equity

12/30/2020 | 11:47am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

30 December 2020

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 25,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority. 

These shares were issued today at a price of 1578.00 pence per Ordinary share, which equates to a premium to the estimated  cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of transaction of 1.4%  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 29 December 2020 was 1546.03 pence.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 4,670,634 Ordinary shares its block listing facility.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 40,594,769 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 40,594,769 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                 

Frostrow Capital LLP            

Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2020
All news about THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
11:47aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/22BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/18BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/17BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Factsheet - 30 November 2020
PR
12/14BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
12/04BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/24BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/24BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
11/23BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
11/16BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ