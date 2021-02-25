Log in
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/25 11:17:09 am
1569.69 GBX   -0.02%
11:13aBIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/19BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Issue of Equity
PR
02/18BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST : Monthly Fact Sheet
PR
Biotech Growth Trust : Issue of Equity

02/25/2021 | 11:13am EST
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

25 February 2021

Allotment of Ordinary Shares

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC (the “Company”) announces the allotment of 30,000 Ordinary shares of 25p each fully paid from its block listing authority. 

These shares were issued today at a price of 1564.50 pence per Ordinary share, which equates to a premium to the estimated cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the time of transaction of 1.0 %.  The cum income net asset value per Ordinary share at the close of business on 24 February 2021 was 1558.16 pence.

Following this issue, the Company has the ability to issue a further 3,840,634 Ordinary shares its block listing facility.

Following this transaction the Company hereby notifies the market that it has in issue 41,424,769 Ordinary shares of 25p each all with voting rights.  No shares were held in treasury at the date of announcement.

The figure of 41,424,769 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Enquiries:

Mark Pope                
Frostrow Capital LLP           
Tel: 020 3 008 4913


© PRNewswire 2021
