  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
  News
  Summary
THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

10/14/2022 | 02:02am EDT
The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (the “Company”)

Compliance with Market Abuse Regulation

14 October 2022

The Company confirms that:

a)         all inside information which the Directors and Company may have had has been notified to a Regulated Information Service (“RIS”);

b)         the Company’s net asset value per share is calculated and announced through a RIS on a daily basis; and

c)         the Company has no reason to believe that there will be any material difference between the net asset value per share as at close of business on Friday, 30 September 2022, which was announced on Monday, 3 October 2022, and the financial information to be published in the announcement of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2022.

The Company is, therefore, not prohibited from dealing in its own securities during the closed period, as defined by the Market Abuse Regulation, which will end on the date of the publication of its results for the half year ended 30 September 2022, expected to be on or after 16 November 2022.

-ENDS-

For further information please contact:

Katherine Manson         Frostrow Capital LLP     020 3709 8734


