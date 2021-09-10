Log in
    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Correction : Transaction in Own Shares

09/10/2021 | 02:15pm EDT
Please note that the purchased price was 1249.3 pence per share and not 12.493
pence, as originally stated.


For immediate release

10 September 2021

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

MARKET PURCHASE OF COMPANY’S OWN SHARES

Notification is given, pursuant to the authority granted at Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 14 July 2021 to make market purchases of the Company’s own shares up to an aggregate maximum of 6,256,041 that a market total of 62,613 Ordinary shares of 25p each in the capital of the Company were purchased today for cancellation by the Company at a price of 1249.3 pence per share.

Following this transaction and in conformity with the provisions of the Transparency Directive, the Company hereby notifies the market that the total number of Ordinary shares that the Company has in issue, less the total number of Ordinary shares bought back for cancellation by the Company following such purchase, and therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 41,672,156. The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary shares in treasury.

The figure of 41,672,156 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For and on behalf of

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mark Pope

Frostrow Capital LLP

Tel: 020 3 170 4913


© PRNewswire 2021
