Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The Biotech Growth Trust PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BIOG   GB0000385517

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

(BIOG)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:41:19 2023-03-14 am EDT
847.00 GBX   +0.83%
11:22aThe Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/13The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2023
PR
03/10The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company

03/14/2023 | 11:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB0000385517

Issuer Name

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Brewin Dolphin Limited

City of registered office (if applicable)

Newcastle upon Tyne

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United Kingdom

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

City of registered office (if applicable)

Country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

13-Mar-2023

6. Date on which Issuer notified

14-Mar-2023

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

. % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.551581 0.000000 4.551581 1779234
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.006300 0.000000 5.006300

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
GB0000385517 1779234 4.551581
Sub Total 8.A 1779234 4.551581%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B1

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Sub Total 8.B2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Limited A/C NOM 2.985390 2.985390%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Limited A/C GROSS 1.230267 1.230267%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees Limited A/C CHARITY 0.165212 0.165212%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited - JPAL 0.064010 0.064010%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd Brewin Nominees (Channel Islands) Limited - JNOM 0.008954 0.008954%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd R & H Fund Services (Jersey) Ltd. 0.083614 0.083614%
Brewin Dolphin Ltd The Corporation Of Lloyds 0.014134 0.014134%

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

Figures based on shares in issue of 39,090,471

The indirect voting rights under (9) relate to shares held in client
portfolios, managed by those firms, under discretionary investment
management agreements.

12. Date of Completion

14/03/23

13. Place Of Completion

Newcastle upon Tyne


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC
11:22aThe Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
03/13The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 28 February 2023
PR
03/10The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
03/03The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/27The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
02/24The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/17The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
02/15The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR
02/13The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 January 2023
PR
02/10The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
More news