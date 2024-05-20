Johnson Controls Stock Pops on Report Activist Investor Has Built Up Its Stake

A report says Elliott Investment Management has been building a position in the air conditioning and building security supplier.

Hims & Hers Health to Offer Injectable Weight-Loss Drugs on Telehealth Platform

Hims & Hers Health shares soared after the company said it would add injectable weight-loss drugs to its platform, granting access to the popular treatments to its telehealth patients.

Neuralink Gets FDA Green Light for Second Patient

The Elon Musk-backed startup has proposed solutions for a thread pullout problem experienced by its first participant, Noland Arbaugh.

Grayscale CEO Michael Sonnenshein Steps Down

The crypto asset manager is battling an investor exodus from its flagship bitcoin fund.

Musk Effect Drives Spread of Supersize CEO Pay Packages

Elon Musk didn't just upend the global auto business and space missions. The billionaire is also reshaping the landscape of executive pay.

Red Lobster Files for Bankruptcy With Plan to Sell Business and Reduce Locations

The largest seafood restaurant chain in the U.S. failed to recover from dwindling traffic it suffered during the pandemic as menu prices crept higher. An unlimited shrimp deal also took a bite out of earnings.

Li Auto Profit Fell on Higher Operating Expenses

The Chinese electric-vehicle maker forecast rising demand for its vehicles in the second quarter after its first-quarter profit was hurt by a steep rise in research and other operating expenses that offset higher sales.

Overseas Shipholding to Be Acquired by Saltchuk in $950 Million Deal

The deal has been unanimously approved by the boards of both companies and is expected to close in the next few months.

Star Entertainment Gets Bid Interest, Says No Substantive Talks So Far

The Australian casino operator said it has received approaches about potential deals, including one from a consortium that includes a local partner of Hard Rock Hotels and Casinos.

An Nvidia Co-Founder's Latest Bet: Making 'Quantum Valley' in New York

Curtis Priem is donating more than $75 million to help Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute become a hub for a cutting-edge technology.

