THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Extended Stay America, Inc.

03/15/2021 | 03:08pm EDT
NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAY) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE: BX) and Starwood Capital Group. Stockholders will receive $19.50 for each share of Extended Stay America stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6 billion and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of Extended Stay America, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/stay/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alert-rowley-law-pllc-is-investigating-proposed-acquisition-of-extended-stay-america-inc-301247584.html

SOURCE Rowley Law PLLC


© PRNewswire 2021
