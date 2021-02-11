Log in
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Blackstone : Bumble Shares Soar in Trading Debut After IPO

02/11/2021 | 12:53pm EST
By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Bumble Inc. rose more than 80% in their trading debut Thursday after the dating-app operator's upsized initial public offering was priced well above increased expectations.

Bumble shares were recently changing hands at $78.11, up 81.7%, after opening at $76.

The Austin, Texas, company owned by Blackstone Group Inc. sold 50 million shares at $43 apiece after raising the size of the offering to 45 million shares at between $37 and $39 each from earlier plans to sell 34.5 million shares at between $28 and $30.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-11-21 1253ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 924 M - -
Net income 2020 3 007 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 47 036 M 47 036 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,13x
EV / Sales 2021 6,87x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,85 $
Last Close Price 70,86 $
Spread / Highest target 18,5%
Spread / Average Target 4,22%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.34%47 036
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.74%21 276
AMUNDI-1.12%16 180
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.6.52%13 878
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED2.16%11 210
INVESCO LTD.30.35%10 981
