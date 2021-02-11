Blackstone : Bumble Shares Soar in Trading Debut After IPO

By Colin Kellaher

Shares of Bumble Inc. rose more than 80% in their trading debut Thursday after the dating-app operator's upsized initial public offering was priced well above increased expectations.

Bumble shares were recently changing hands at $78.11, up 81.7%, after opening at $76.

The Austin, Texas, company owned by Blackstone Group Inc. sold 50 million shares at $43 apiece after raising the size of the offering to 45 million shares at between $37 and $39 each from earlier plans to sell 34.5 million shares at between $28 and $30.

