The Blackstone Group Inc.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Blackstone Earnings Tick Higher as Tech Lifts Portfolio

10/28/2020 | 07:15am EDT

By Miriam Gottfried

Blackstone Group Inc. posted slightly higher net earnings for the third quarter as its focus on technology-related investments helped its private-equity portfolio rise above already-buoyant broader markets.

Blackstone posted net income of $794.7 million, or $1.13 a share, for the third quarter. That compares with a profit of $779.4 million, or $1.15 a share, a year earlier.

The value of the New York firm's private-equity portfolio climbed by 12.2%, compared with an 8.5% increase in the S&P 500 during the period. That marked Blackstone's second straight quarter of greater-than-12% appreciation for the portfolio, a dramatic reversal from the first quarter, when coronavirus-related market turmoil pushed valuations down by 21.6%.

Blackstone's recent emphasis on putting money to work in fast-growing companies -- a key aspect of President Jonathan Gray's strategy for navigating expensive markets -- has fueled the gain.

"The big drivers for us were the technology-oriented investments that we own," including dating app Bumble, data provider Refinitiv and warehouses used for e-commerce, Mr. Gray said in an interview. "It's these on-theme investments that drove the performance in the quarter."

Blackstone's distributable earnings, or the amount of cash that could be returned to shareholders, came in at $772.1 million, or 63 cents a share, in the third quarter. That compares with $709.9 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

The firm's fee-related earnings climbed 39% year-over-year to $610.9 million as the real-estate and private-equity funds it finished raising last year began to generate fees. So-called perpetual capital, which generates a steady stream of locked-in fees because it doesn't need to be immediately returned to investors, reached $115.2 billion, up 19% over the third quarter of 2019.

Assets under management were roughly $584 billion, up from about $564 billion at the end of the second quarter and $554 billion a year earlier. Blackstone has set a goal of reaching $1 trillion in assets by 2026.

Blackstone raised $15.1 billion during the quarter, and it began to shovel away at its mountain of unspent cash. In August, the firm said it was buying genealogy-research company Ancestry for $4.7 billion, including debt. Blackstone also struck a deal to buy Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Ltd., a subsidiary of Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

The firm was able to take advantage of rising markets by exiting some of its investments, including the $7 billion sale of its 42% stake in Cheniere Energy Partners LP to Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP and Blackstone's own infrastructure funds. While it happened after the third quarter ended, the firm also recapitalized its investment in BioMed Realty, selling the portfolio of life-sciences buildings to another one of its funds for $14.6 billion.

Both Cheniere and BioMed rank among the firm's most-profitable deals of all time.

"Some have been worried about real estate, but not all real estate is created equal," Mr. Gray said. "Our biggest office holdings, for example, are life-sciences offices."

Blackstone said it would pay a dividend of 54 cents a share, versus 49 cents a year earlier.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-20 0714ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 27463.19 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 11598.945265 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 11431.350522 Delayed Quote.27.40%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3390.68 Delayed Quote.4.95%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -1.84% 51.87 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 226 M - -
Net income 2020 2 561 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,9x
Yield 2020 3,45%
Capitalization 35 882 M 35 882 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,82x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,99x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,09 $
Last Close Price 51,87 $
Spread / Highest target 38,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,61%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-7.28%35 882
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-38.73%14 406
AMUNDI-15.95%13 971
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-24.06%9 771
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED33.52%9 275
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-19.67%8 986
