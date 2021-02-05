Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone : GIP, Cascade Consortium to Buy Signature Aviation for $4.73 Billion

02/05/2021 | 02:41am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adria Calatayud

A consortium formed by Blackstone Group Inc., Global Infrastructure Partners LLC and Cascade Investment LLC has agreed to buy Signature Aviation PLC for $4.73 billion in cash, the companies said Friday.

The boards of the newly formed entity called Brown Bidco Ltd. and Signature Aviation have reached an agreement on an offer that values the U.K. aviation-support-services company at $5.62 a share, equivalent to 411 pence, the companies said.

Signature's directors have withdrawn their previous recommendation for an offer by GIP IV Hancock Bidco, LP--a partnership controlled by GIP--of $5.50 a share.

The joint offer from Blackstone, GIP and Cascade Investment followed a bidding fight to take over Signature, in which the U.K. company's board received six separate independent proposals from Blackstone and five separate independent proposals from GIP, the companies said.

Blackstone Infrastructure and Blackstone Core Equity will own 35% of Brown Bidco, GIP will hold a further 35% and Cascade will own the remaining 30%, the companies said.

Write to Adria Calatayud at adria.calatayud@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-05-21 0240ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SIGNATURE AVIATION PLC 1.33% 425.2 Delayed Quote.9.87%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 1.49% 70.99 Delayed Quote.9.54%
All news about THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
02/05THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/04Signature Aviation Agrees To $4.73 Billion Takeover Offer From Blackstone JV
MT
02/04BLACKSTONE : GIP, Cascade Consortium to Buy Signature Aviation for $4.73 Billion
DJ
02/04Former Gatwick owner joins Blackstone, Cascade for Signature Aviation bid
RE
02/04NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/04Appalachia gas producer Alta Resources exploring $3 bln sale -sources
RE
02/04MARKET CHATTER : Blackstone Reportedly Considers Options for Outsourcing Firm Ta..
MT
02/04BLACKSTONE : Charitable Foundation Announces $40 Million Commitment to Expand Bl..
BU
02/03BLACKSTONE MINERALS : Unearths Massive Sulphides at King Snake Prospect in Vietn..
MT
02/03Covid-19 Shutdowns Shore Up Allstate, MetLife Earnings
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 924 M - -
Net income 2020 3 007 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,2x
Yield 2020 2,93%
Capitalization 47 123 M 47 123 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,15x
EV / Sales 2021 6,96x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,85 $
Last Close Price 70,99 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 4,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.54%47 123
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.53%20 422
AMUNDI-2.84%15 447
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.2.76%13 072
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED6.83%11 546
INVESCO LTD.24.96%10 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ