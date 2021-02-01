Blackstone Group to Acquire Interior Logic -- Bloomberg

--Blackstone Group is acquiring interior-design technology provider Interior Logic Group, Inc. in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, including debt, Bloomberg reports Monday.

--Blackstone is acquiring the company from a group which includes Littlejohn & Co. and Platinum Equity, the report said.

--Last month, Interior Logic filed for an initial public offering and said it was planning to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-01/blackstone-to-buy-interior-logic-for-1-6-billion-in-housing-bet?srnd=premium

