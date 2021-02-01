Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Blackstone Group to Acquire Interior Logic -- Bloomberg

02/01/2021 | 03:47pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Blackstone Group is acquiring interior-design technology provider Interior Logic Group, Inc. in a deal valued at $1.6 billion, including debt, Bloomberg reports Monday.

--Blackstone is acquiring the company from a group which includes Littlejohn & Co. and Platinum Equity, the report said.

--Last month, Interior Logic filed for an initial public offering and said it was planning to list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Full story: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-02-01/blackstone-to-buy-interior-logic-for-1-6-billion-in-housing-bet?srnd=premium

--Write to Stephen Nakrosis at stephen.nakrosis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1546ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NASDAQ COMP. 2.68% 13406.091769 Delayed Quote.1.42%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 3.60% 69.63 Delayed Quote.3.67%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 2.54 End-of-day quote.3.25%
All news about THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
03:47pBlackstone Group to Acquire Interior Logic -- Bloomberg
DJ
09:10aBLACKSTONE : UBS Adjusts Blackstone Group's Price Target to $72 From $70, Reiter..
MT
01/29LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : LSEG Completes $27 Billion Refinitiv Acquisition More Th..
MT
01/29Thomson Reuters Closes Sale of Refinitiv to London Stock Exchange Group
MT
01/29Thomson Reuters Completes Refinitiv Sale to London Stock Exchange Group
MT
01/29Akzo Nobel Files Proposal To Acquire Tikkurila For $1.69 Billion
MT
01/28Brazilian asset manager Vinci eyes deals at home after U.S. IPO
RE
01/28BLACKSTONE : JP Morgan Adjusts Price Target for The Blackstone Group to $72 From..
MT
01/28BLACKSTONE : Deutsche Bank Adjusts Blackstone Group's Price Target to $62 From $..
MT
01/28BLACKSTONE : Barclays Adjusts Blackstone Group's Price Target to $75 From $70, R..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 924 M - -
Net income 2020 3 007 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 44 600 M 44 600 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales 2021 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,85 $
Last Close Price 67,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.3.67%44 600
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.34%19 866
AMUNDI-8.08%15 008
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.5.20%13 300
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC12.03%11 105
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED0.00%10 931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ