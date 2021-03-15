Log in
Blackstone : Hires Scott Bommer as Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone : Alternative Asset Management's (BAAM) new Horizon Platform

03/15/2021 | 08:16am EDT
Will also play a key role supporting BAAM’s existing investment teams and pursuing strategic initiatives

Blackstone (NYSE:BX) today announced that Scott Bommer has joined the firm as the Chief Investment Officer of the new Blackstone Horizon platform, an initiative being launched by Blackstone Alternative Asset Management (BAAM).

Blackstone Horizon is a new investment business that targets strong absolute returns by investing in and forming strategic partnerships with high-performing investment managers. The platform will employ a thematic approach to capitalize on powerful secular growth trends globally.

Mr. Bommer will also work closely with BAAM senior management on asset allocation, risk-management, stakes/seeding investing and other strategic initiatives.

Jon Gray, Blackstone President & COO, said: “This is another key hire for BAAM. Scott is a seasoned investor with a record of delivering strong returns for investors while maintaining downside protection. His experience and breadth of relationships will open new opportunities as we further expand our hedge fund business.”

Joe Dowling, Blackstone Global Co-Head of BAAM, said: “Scott is a proven investor who has extensive experience in the public and late-stage private markets. We have known each other for more than 25 years and have collaborated on numerous investment opportunities. I look forward to working alongside him.”

John McCormick, Blackstone Global Co-Head of BAAM, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Scott to BAAM to lead cutting edge investment initiatives across the business with a focus on the Horizon platform. Scott’s hire reflects our innovative mentality and our desire to access the most exciting investment opportunities for our investors.”

Scott Bommer, Chief Investment Officer of Blackstone’s Horizon platform, said: “I am thrilled to lead this new initiative for Blackstone. The scale of BAAM’s platform and flexibility of this new mandate positions the platform exceptionally well to be the investment partner of choice for managers. I look forward to working alongside Joe, John and the talented team at BAAM to build out this new business.”

Mr. Bommer was the founder of SAB Capital Management (“SAB”), where he served as CEO and worked for 17 years from 1999 to 2015. He previously worked as a Portfolio Manager at Siegler, Collery & Co., an Associate at McKinsey & Company and an Analyst at Goldman Sachs. Mr. Bommer lives in New York City with his family and has been a Director of the Robin Hood Foundation for the last 15 years. Mr. Bommer received an M.B.A from Harvard Business School. He also earned a B.A. with distinction in Quantitative Economics from Stanford University.

He joins Blackstone after managing his family office where he focused on late-stage growth investing.

About Blackstone

Blackstone is one of the world’s leading investment firms. We seek to create positive economic impact and long-term value for our investors, the companies we invest in, and the communities in which we work. We do this by using extraordinary people and flexible capital to help companies solve problems. Our $619 billion in assets under management include investment vehicles focused on private equity, real estate, public debt and equity, life sciences, growth equity, opportunistic, non-investment grade credit, real assets and secondary funds, all on a global basis. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. Follow Blackstone on Twitter @Blackstone.


© Business Wire 2021
