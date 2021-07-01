Log in
Blackstone to Acquire Certified Collectibles Group

07/01/2021 | 10:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Michael Dabaie

Blackstone Group Inc. said funds managed by its tactical opportunities business agreed to acquire a majority stake in the Certified Collectibles Group.

The investment firm said the transaction values the company at more than $500 million. Blackstone said CCG's founder Mark Salzberg and its CEO Steven Eichenbaum will retain a significant minority stake.

Additional investors in the deal include Roc Nation; Michael Rubin, founder and executive chairman of Fanatics; growth equity platform SC.Holdings; Mastry, founded by Rudy Cline-Thomas; Andre Iguodala; Daryl Morey, president of basketball operations for the Philadelphia 76ers; and Main Street Advisors.

CCG offers authentication, grading and conservation services. Blackstone said it plans to accelerate CCG's growth, enabling the company to invest significantly in its current and planned services, adding and training new employees, expanding its geographic and product reach, acquiring new technologies and developing its digital presence.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to CCG. Duane Morris acted as legal advisor to CCG. Weil, Gotshal & Manges acted as lead legal advisor to Blackstone. Golub Capital led the financing for the transaction.

Write to Michael Dabaie at michael.dabaie@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-01-21 1037ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 8 370 M - -
Net income 2021 4 431 M - -
Net Debt 2021 4 557 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 27,1x
Yield 2021 3,17%
Capitalization 64 475 M 64 475 M -
EV / Sales 2021 8,25x
EV / Sales 2022 7,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 165
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 97,14 $
Average target price 95,17 $
Spread / Average Target -2,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.49.88%65 411
KKR & CO. INC.46.31%35 349
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-3.23%21 933
AMUNDI11.30%18 290
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.28.01%16 733
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.47.84%16 658