Blackstone to Buy Interior Logic Group for $1.6 Billion

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. have agreed to acquire Interior Logic Group Holdings LLC for about $1.6 billion from a group of holders, including Littlejohn & Co. LLC, Platinum Equity LLC and others.

Interior Logic Group, or ILG, is a data-driven technology provider that helps homebuilders and prospective homeowners with interior design, supply chain and installation management. It is used by the nation's largest single-family homebuilders, Blackstone said.

"ILG's technology, relationships and purpose position it very well in the single-family real estate value chain," said Blackstone Managing Director Vikram Suresh in prepared remarks. "We look forward to partnering with ILG's leadership team and providing Blackstone's operational resources and expertise to support ILG, its homebuilder customers and prospective homeowners."

The Irvine, Calif., company, which was founded in 2013, filed for an initial public offering in early January.

For the nine months ended Sept. 20, 2020, ILG recorded $1.23 billion in revenue, according to its securities filing. It generated $1.79 billion in sales for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and $1.41 billion for the 2018 period.

The company said committed debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

