THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Blackstone to Buy Interior Logic Group for $1.6 Billion

02/01/2021 | 05:34pm EST
By Kimberly Chin

Private equity funds managed by Blackstone Group Inc. have agreed to acquire Interior Logic Group Holdings LLC for about $1.6 billion from a group of holders, including Littlejohn & Co. LLC, Platinum Equity LLC and others.

Interior Logic Group, or ILG, is a data-driven technology provider that helps homebuilders and prospective homeowners with interior design, supply chain and installation management. It is used by the nation's largest single-family homebuilders, Blackstone said.

"ILG's technology, relationships and purpose position it very well in the single-family real estate value chain," said Blackstone Managing Director Vikram Suresh in prepared remarks. "We look forward to partnering with ILG's leadership team and providing Blackstone's operational resources and expertise to support ILG, its homebuilder customers and prospective homeowners."

The Irvine, Calif., company, which was founded in 2013, filed for an initial public offering in early January.

For the nine months ended Sept. 20, 2020, ILG recorded $1.23 billion in revenue, according to its securities filing. It generated $1.79 billion in sales for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019 and $1.41 billion for the 2018 period.

The company said committed debt financing for the transaction will be provided by Citigroup Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-01-21 1733ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 0.76% 58.43 Delayed Quote.-5.95%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. 3.19% 69.33 Delayed Quote.3.67%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 1.31% 274.73 Delayed Quote.2.83%
THE PLATINUM GROUP PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED -0.78% 2.54 End-of-day quote.3.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 924 M - -
Net income 2020 3 007 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,6x
Yield 2020 3,10%
Capitalization 44 600 M 44 600 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,72x
EV / Sales 2021 6,62x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 73,85 $
Last Close Price 67,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,0%
Spread / Average Target 9,92%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.3.67%44 600
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-8.34%19 866
AMUNDI-8.08%15 008
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.5.20%13 300
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN PLC12.03%11 105
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED0.00%10 931
