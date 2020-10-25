Log in
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
  Report
Blackstone to Buy Simply Self Storage for About $1.2 Billion

10/25/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

By Miriam Gottfried

Blackstone Group Inc. has struck a deal to buy Simply Self Storage from Brookfield Asset Management Inc., making a bet on a sector that has remained strong throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

The private-equity firm's nontraded real-estate investment trust, known as BREIT, is buying the 8 million square-foot portfolio of self-storage facilities for about $1.2 billion, the two firms said. The deal is expected to be announced later Monday.

In an industry dominated by publicly traded giants such as Public Storage, Simply's more than 120 locations across 23 states make it one of the largest private players.

BREIT, which already owns 2.6 million square feet of self-storage facilities, plans to continue to acquire smaller assets in the fragmented industry and run them under the Simply brand, according to Tyler Henritze, head of acquisitions in the Americas for Blackstone's real-estate group.

"The opportunity to acquire a $1 billion-plus storage portfolio, including a brand and a team, is incredibly rare," Mr. Henritze said.

He said Blackstone decided to do the deal based in part on the performance of its own self-storage assets. Such facilities are attractive businesses because they require little in the way of capital expenditures, have relatively low turnover and offer the ability to raise rents since they typically don't represent a major portion of their tenants' monthly expenditures.

Like industrial warehouses used for e-commerce, another sector Blackstone's $167 billion real-estate business has favored, self storage has also remained resilient through economic cycles. That has proven even more true during the pandemic as Americans who might no longer be tied to their office locations have moved out of cities or gone to stay with relatives, Mr. Henritze said.

"People in motion is a positive for the storage business," he said.

Brookfield acquired Simply in 2016 for $830 million when it had 90 locations and grew it to more than 200 locations over the next two years through a combination of acquisitions and new development. Much of its expansion has happened in markets that have experienced strong economic growth, including Seattle, Dallas, the New York metropolitan area and Southern California.

In 2018, Brookfield sold 112 self-storage facilities to a joint venture of National Storage Affiliates Trust and an affiliate of Heitman Capital Management LLC for $1.3 billion. The deal allowed it to recoup the entirety of its investment up until that point, according to people familiar with the matter.

Simply fits the mold for BREIT, which focuses on stable, income-generating properties in growing markets, including warehouses, multifamily housing and assets like the real estate of the MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay and Bellagio Las Vegas casinos, which offer a guaranteed rent stream.

Formally known as Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc., it has been the pillar of Blackstone's strategy to attract more individual investors after years of catering primarily to institutions and the ultrarich. The vehicle, which Blackstone launched in 2017, has a net-asset value of $19 billion, up 46% from the end of 2019.

Write to Miriam Gottfried at Miriam.Gottfried@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-20 1616ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 0.07% 44.52 Delayed Quote.-11.00%
NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST 1.61% 34.1 Delayed Quote.1.43%
PUBLIC STORAGE 0.26% 235.72 Delayed Quote.10.69%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -0.24% 54.64 Delayed Quote.-2.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 226 M - -
Net income 2020 2 561 M - -
Net Debt 2020 4 976 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,2x
Yield 2020 3,27%
Capitalization 37 798 M 37 798 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,18x
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,8%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,09 $
Last Close Price 54,64 $
Spread / Highest target 31,8%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.-2.32%37 798
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-34.85%15 287
AMUNDI-11.80%14 664
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-10.62%11 499
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-14.40%9 575
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED33.52%9 275
Categories
