The Blackstone Group Inc.

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
Bumble CEO in billionaire list as stock continues to soar

02/12/2021 | 03:03pm EST
(Reuters) - Bumble Inc Chief Executive Officer Whitney Wolfe Herd's stake in the women-centric dating app operator was worth nearly $2 billion, as shares rallied for a second straight day after a blockbuster debut on Thursday.

Bumble, backed by Blackstone Group Inc, was valued at $15.69 billion on Friday, with its stock price nearly doubling from the initial public offering price of $43 per share, underscoring investor's insatiable appetite for tech shares in a buoyant U.S. equities market.

Wolfe Herd owns 21.5 million shares in Bumble, equating to a 11.6% stake, regulatory filings showed.

With the blockbuster IPO, Wolfe Herd, 31, became the youngest female CEO to ever take a company public as she rang the opening bell from Bumble's Austin-based offices with her one-year-old son by her side.

Wolfe Herd is also a co-founder of rival app Tinder, which she later sued, alleging that her co-founders subjected her to sexual harassment. Tinder parent Match Group Inc, which denied the allegations, paid about $1 million to settle the dispute.

Wolfe Herd, who graduated with a degree in International Studies from the Southern Methodist University's Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences, launched the Bumble app in 2014.

Bumble's shares were up 13.5% in afternoon trade on Friday, after rising as much as 20.6% to $84.8 earlier in the session.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 924 M - -
Net income 2020 3 007 M - -
Net Debt 2020 7 077 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 29,1x
Yield 2020 2,94%
Capitalization 46 903 M 46 903 M -
EV / Sales 2020 9,11x
EV / Sales 2021 6,85x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 73,85 $
Last Close Price 70,66 $
Spread / Highest target 18,9%
Spread / Average Target 4,52%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Jeffrey Iverson Managing Director-Legal & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.9.03%46 903
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-2.44%21 301
AMUNDI0.37%16 419
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.9.88%13 757
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED1.80%11 169
INVESCO LTD.29.60%10 919
