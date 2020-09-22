Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Blackstone Group Inc.    BX

THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.

(BX)
09/22 10:47:19 pm
51.3900 USD   -0.66%
04:36pBLACKSTONE GROUP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
04:16pBLACKSTONE : Prices $900 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
Financials Down Amid Doubts About Fed Policy Implications -- Financials Roundup

09/22/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers continued to slide amid doubts about the implications of the Federal Reserve's policy for the sector.

"Everyone's trying to bake into [financials] what does 'lower interest rates for longer' really mean for the banking sector and the ability for, especially regional banks, to make a healthy net interest margin on their portfolios," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was due to tell the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed is ready to use all its powers to strengthen the recovery.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration didn't anticipate further changes that would ease access to loan programs it had established with the Federal Reserve to alleviate the fallout from the pandemic-induced recession.

Blackstone Group closed this month on the largest real-estate debt fund ever, giving the investment firm plenty of cash to lend to property investors looking to go shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 068 M - -
Net income 2020 2 501 M - -
Net Debt 2020 6 291 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 35 785 M 35 785 M -
EV / Sales 2020 8,30x
EV / Sales 2021 5,90x
Nbr of Employees 2 905
Free-Float -
Chart THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
The Blackstone Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 62,00 $
Last Close Price 51,73 $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 19,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Allen Schwarzman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Jonathan D. Gray President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Michael S. Chae Chief Financial Officer
John Stecher Chief Technology Officer
Hamilton Evans James Executive Vice Chairman & Director
Categories
