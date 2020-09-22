Financials Down Amid Doubts About Fed Policy Implications -- Financials Roundup

Shares of banks and other lenders and money managers continued to slide amid doubts about the implications of the Federal Reserve's policy for the sector.

"Everyone's trying to bake into [financials] what does 'lower interest rates for longer' really mean for the banking sector and the ability for, especially regional banks, to make a healthy net interest margin on their portfolios," said Eric Marshall, president of Dallas mutual-fund firm Hodges Capital.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was due to tell the House Financial Services Committee that the Fed is ready to use all its powers to strengthen the recovery.

Meanwhile, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the Trump administration didn't anticipate further changes that would ease access to loan programs it had established with the Federal Reserve to alleviate the fallout from the pandemic-induced recession.

Blackstone Group closed this month on the largest real-estate debt fund ever, giving the investment firm plenty of cash to lend to property investors looking to go shopping during the coronavirus pandemic.

