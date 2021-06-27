Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

777X won't 'realistically' fly until 2023 -FAA

06/27/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The newest wide-body plane from Boeing - once expected to hit the skies by 2020 - now likely won't be cleared for takeoff until mid-2023.

That's according to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration, which, in a letter seen by Reuters, cited a number of issues in rejecting a key certification request from Boeing, and warned it "realistically" will not certify the 777X for another two years.

The letter, dated May 13th and which had not previously been made public, cites numerous concerns about the lack of data and the lack of a preliminary safety assessment for the FAA to review.

Boeing has been developing the twin-engine jet, a new version of its popular 777 aircraft, since 2013.

It will be the first major jet to be certified since software flaws in two Boeing 737 MAX planes caused fatal crashes and prompted accusations of cozy relations between the company and the FAA.

European regulators have said in particular that they will subject the 777X to extra scrutiny after the fatal crashes prompted the 20-month grounding of the 737 MAX.

A Boeing spokesperson said on Sunday that the company "remains fully focused on safety as our highest priority throughout 777X development."


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
10:40aBoeing 777X 'realistically' will not win certification approval before mid-20..
RE
09:57aFaa told boeing in may 13 letter 777x is not ready for significant step in ce..
RE
09:57aFederal aviation administration warns boeing that certification for planned 7..
RE
06/25BOEING  : Qatar Airways Introduces New Generation Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Featur..
AQ
06/24NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06/24BOEING CO. V. UNITED STATES : Waiver Of A Solicitation Defect – Interpreti..
AQ
06/24AIRBUS  : U.S. trade nominee urges 'robust monitoring' of aircraft subsidy truce..
RE
06/24Durable Goods Log Strongest Gain in Orders Since January as Transportation Re..
MT
06/24GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Siemens, BHP Group, Visa, JP Morgan Chase, Proximus...
06/24JEJU AIR  : South Korean developer acquires Eastar Jet for $97 million - Yonhap
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 78 614 M - -
Net income 2021 457 M - -
Net Debt 2021 48 228 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 425x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,46x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 248,38 $
Average target price 260,27 $
Spread / Average Target 4,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY17.06%145 255
AIRBUS SE22.88%103 507
TEXTRON INC.38.01%15 165
DASSAULT AVIATION16.17%10 348
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-9.34%6 210
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED1.66%5 464