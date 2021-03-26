Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Above and beyond: SLS launch leader broke barriers to achieve her goals

03/26/2021 | 04:53pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Above and beyond: SLS launch leader broke barriers to achieve her goals Boeing engineer Suba Iyer turned her fascination with how things work into a career March 25, 2021 in Space

Suba Iyer, Launch Integrated Product Team leader for Boeing, stands in front of the B-2 test stand at NASA's Stennis Space Center in Mississippi, where the first Space Launch System rocket core stage recently completed hot fire testing.

Suba Iyer

Boeing engineer Suba Iyer was never one to settle for what was handed to her. 'I was always striving to reach my goals, even when multiple situations hindered me,' she said.

Growing up in India, Iyer wanted to be an engineer. At the time, engineering professors and program chairs at her hometown colleges tried to discourage her from pursuing mechanical engineering due to her gender. She had her heart set on it and so did her father, a mechanical engineer himself who ran an automobile parts factory.

While she was able to get her bachelor's degree in India, educational leaders would not accept her into a master's program in production engineering despite her high test scores. They suggested she find another field because they had never had a female student in the department.

'So I came to America,' Iyer said.

She went on to not only receive her master's degree in mechanical engineering from Wayne State University in Michigan, but also an MBA from the University of Nebraska. She started out in the automobile industry and moved to the Space Shuttle Program at United Space Alliance before joining Boeing on the Bombers and then the CST-100 Starliner programs. She's now Launch Integrated Product Team, or IPT, leader for Boeing in support of NASA's Space Launch System, or SLS.

Iyer leads the IPT at Kennedy Space Center in Florida, working with NASA to launch the Artemis missions that will return humans to the moon for sustainable lunar exploration. Her team will support NASA Stages Operations after the first Boeing-built SLS core stage arrives in Florida for integration, assembly, checkout activities, and all the steps ahead of launch on the uncrewed Artemis I mission around the moon as soon as later this year.

'If someone had told me in India that 25 years later I would be working at Kennedy Space Center as a senior manager for SLS, that would have been way beyond my dreams,' Iyer said. 'But everywhere I went through my career, I always stretched a little higher beyond my level.'

From as early as she can remember, Iyer enjoyed visiting her father's factory, which made hoses, fan belts and other rubber automobile products. She learned the entire manufacturing process of a product from start to finish.

While her two sisters and one brother went into computer engineering and the medical field, she enjoyed the idea of building products and wanted to be the one to follow in her father's footsteps. She's still active with her hands. When she's not working, she builds wooden tables, benches and shelves, and paints landscapes and portraits.

'I just liked the whole point of creating something to benefit others,' Iyer said. 'When I was young, I would wonder how things worked. It seemed like magic when I heard sounds from a radio or watched television. I always wanted to understand the engineering behind things. I was amazed at how my dad created a process that he started from scratch.'

The experiences Iyer had at her father's factory served her well in her first two postgraduate jobs in the automotive industry - first as an analytical engineer in a luxury car division, and then as an occupant development and structural engineering analyst. She developed and designed advanced restraint systems, including airbags, steering columns and seatbelts.

In the automotive industry she also met her husband, who later worked with her on the space shuttle program and now works for a prime contractor to NASA on SLS Exploration Ground Systems. They have two sons.

Iyer said her time on the Boeing Starliner program was exciting because it gave her experience with a capsule as opposed to a rocket. She shared her Starliner production engineering experience with other Space and Launch programs as Production, Test and Launch Capability integrator.

Being part of SLS is a similar thrill, she said, to working on a program like Starliner. 'I'm excited to be back supporting a big rocket and being part of countdown and launch,' Iyer said. 'We haven't done this for decades now, building something from scratch that will take humans beyond low Earth orbit to the moon. I think it's unbelievable. I'm blessed to be part of this team.'

Her goal is to build great relationships and see all the companies involved in SLS working together for the success of the program, because 'We are all one team.'

Iyer extends her encouragement and relationship-building outside Boeing with volunteer work for groups such as the Society of Women Engineers and Women in Aerospace.

'Whatever hurdles come your way, you cannot be deterred from your goal,' she said she tells younger engineers and students. 'We cannot give up. We have to persevere.'

Suba Iyer with her husband, Hari, ahead of Space Shuttle Atlantis' launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida in July 2011. Mission STS-135 was the final space shuttle mission.

Rod Ostoski

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2021 20:52:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
04:54pBoeing Resumes 787 Dreamliner Deliveries
DJ
04:53pABOVE AND BEYOND : SLS launch leader broke barriers to achieve her goals
PU
01:45pSTREET COLOR : Boeing Confirms It Has Resumed Deliveries of 787 Dreamliner Jets
MT
12:11pBOEING  : Vertical Research Adjusts Boeing's Price Target to $231 from $194, Kee..
MT
11:12aBOEING  : Space Center Houston and Boeing Empower the Next Generation of Explore..
AQ
11:11aBOEING  : Qatar Airways Maintains Momentum Connecting More People Internationall..
AQ
07:41aCHINA AIRCRAFT LEASING  : Unit Revises Aircraft Purchase Deal with Boeing
MT
03/25BOEING  : Space Center Houston and Boeing Empower the Next Generation of Explore..
PU
03/25Industrials Up After GDP, Jobless Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
03/25BOEING  : Recovering From Post-COVID Lows To Pre-Pandemic Levels May Be Challeng..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 81 125 M - -
Net income 2021 922 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 765 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 166x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 144 B 144 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
EV / Sales 2022 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 241,18 $
Last Close Price 247,19 $
Spread / Highest target 25,4%
Spread / Average Target -2,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY15.48%155 032
AIRBUS SE7.47%93 522
TEXTRON INC.12.08%12 549
DASSAULT AVIATION2.90%9 412
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-15.90%5 995
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-8.50%4 766
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ