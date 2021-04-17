Log in
Air Force One subcontractor GDC countersues Boeing

04/17/2021 | 06:27pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Boeing 747-8, one of two that had originally been ordered by a now-bankrupt Russian airline, is seen parked at Victorville Airport

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Air Force One subcontractor GDC Technics countersued Boeing Co on Friday seeking at least $20 million after the largest U.S. airplane manufacturer canceled contracts for work on the aircraft that carries the U.S. president.

Boeing said in its suit filed April 7 that Texas-based GDC failed to complete interior work on the two heavily modified 747-8 Air Force One planes and is "roughly one year behind schedule in meeting its contractual obligations."

GDC's counterclaim argues it is "Boeing's mismanagement of the completion of two Air Force One presidential aircraft, not delays caused by GDC, that has caused a delay in the completion of those aircraft."

A Boeing spokeswoman on Saturday declined to comment on GDC's filing.

Boeing chose to utilize existing aircraft for the two replacement Air Force One aircraft rather than new planes, GDC said.

"Because of its problems with engineering, program management, and its own financial difficulties, Boeing has fallen behind in the project schedule for the aircraft. Boeing

looked to GDC as a scapegoat to excuse its lack of performance on the aircraft to the United States Air Force," GDC said, adding Boeing's "false" statements have damaged its reputation with the Air Force "and the aviation industry worldwide."

Boeing's suit says GDC's delays "have resulted in millions of dollars in damages to Boeing and threaten to jeopardize work that is of critical importance."

In July 2018, Boeing received a $3.9 billion contract to build two 747-8 aircraft for use as Air Force One, due to be delivered by December 2024. A Boeing spokeswoman said on April 8 the planemaker still planned to meet the Air Force's delivery schedule.

The Boeing 747-8s are designed to be like an airborne White House, able to fly in worst-case security scenarios such as nuclear war, and are modified with military avionics, advanced communications and a self-defense system.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Aurora Ellis)

By David Shepardson and Jeff Mason


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 80 807 M - -
Net income 2021 870 M - -
Net Debt 2021 44 627 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 165x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 145 B 145 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,34x
EV / Sales 2022 2,05x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,5%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 249,27 $
Last Close Price 248,18 $
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 0,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY15.94%144 848
AIRBUS SE15.48%97 511
TEXTRON INC.21.13%13 284
DASSAULT AVIATION7.69%9 622
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-13.36%5 876
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-2.77%5 220
