An intensifying arms race in Asia

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Analysts warn that Asia may be sliding
into an accelerating arms race as countries react to China's
military growth.
Here is a list of defence systems several Asian countries
are looking to acquire.
AUSTRALIA
The country said on Sept. 16 it would build at least eight
nuclear-powered submarines under an Indo-Pacific security
partnership with the United States and Britain.
Australia will also enhance its long-range strike capability
with Tomahawk cruise missiles deployed on naval destroyers and
air-to-surface missiles for its F/A-18 Hornet and F-35A
Lightning II jets that can hit targets at a range of 900 km (559
miles).
Long-Range Anti-Ship Missiles (LRASM) will be deployed on
its F/A-18F Super Hornet jets, while precision strike guided
missiles capable of destroying targets from over 400 km are
planned for its land forces.
It will also collaborate with the United States to develop
hypersonic missiles under the trilateral security deal, dubbed
AUKUS.
Separately, the U.S. State Department approved in June the
potential sale of 29 Boeing Co AH-64E Apache attack
helicopters to Australia in a deal worth up to $3.5 billion.
TAIWAN
It announced a plan on Friday to spend T$240 billion ($8.69
billion) over the next five years to upgrade its weapons
capabilities - a programme that is likely to include long-range
missiles and existing cruise missiles.
The programme will include a new missile, which Taiwanese
media say could have a range of up to 1,200 km and is an
upgraded version of the Hsiung Sheng cruise missile.
In 2020, the U.S. government approved the potential sales of
100 Boeing-made Harpoon Coastal Defense Systems, three weapons
systems including missiles, sensors and artillery, and four
sophisticated aerial drones to Taiwan. They are worth about $5
billion in total.
Last month, Washington approved the potential sale of 40
howitzer systems to Taiwan in a deal valued at up to $750
million.
SOUTH KOREA
It successfully tested a conventional submarine-launched
ballistic missile (SLBM) on Sept. 15, becoming the first country
without nuclear weapons to develop such a system.
The missile is believed to be a variant of the country's
ground-based Hyunmoo-2B ballistic missile, with a flight range
of about 500 km.
Last year, it developed the Hyunmoo-4 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-southkorea-analys-idUSKBN2BM0G8
missile, which has an 800 km range and can mount a 2-ton
payload.
South Korea unveiled other new missiles, including a
supersonic cruise missile to be deployed soon
It has been also striving to develop solid-fuel rocket
engines as part of a plan to launch a spy satellite by the late
2020s, and successfully carried out a test firing in July.
Its defence ministry, in a midterm plan released in 2020,
detailed a proposal to build three submarines. Officials have
said two of them - with a displacement of 3,000 tons and 3,600
tons - will be based on diesel engines, but declined to specify
how the largest one, at 4,000 tons, would will be powered.
Building a nuclear submarine has been among President Moon
Jae-in's election pledges, but he has never officially announced
it after taking office in 2017.
NORTH KOREA
In July 2019 North Korean state media showed leader Kim Jong
Un inspecting a large, newly built submarine. While it did not
describe the submarine's weapons, analysts said the apparent
size of the vessel indicated it was designed to carry ballistic
missiles.
Later that year, nuclear-armed North Korea said it had
successfully test-fired a new SLBM from the sea, and in January
it showcased a new SLBM design https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-politics-idUSKBN29J2YG
during a military parade in Pyongyang.
Its state media said this month the country tested its first
railway-based missile launching system.
CHINA
It is mass producing its DF-26 https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-anniversary-military-idUSKBN1WG342,
a multipurpose weapon that can be fitted with nuclear warheads
and has a range of up to 4,000 km.
At a 2019 parade, China also unveiled new unmanned aerial
vehicles (UAVs) and showcased its advancing intercontinental and
hypersonic missiles, designed to attack the aircraft carriers
and bases that undergird U.S. military strength in Asia.
Its hypersonic missile, known as the DF-17, theoretically
can manoeuvre at many times the speed of sound, making it more
difficult to counter.
It also has DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missiles, the
backbone of China’s nuclear deterrent, which are capable of
reaching the United States with multiple warheads.
JAPAN
It has spent millions of dollars on long-range air-launched
weapons, and is developing a new version of a truck-mounted
anti-ship missile, the Type 12 https://www.reuters.com/world/china/japan-develop-longer-range-anti-ship-missiles-china-pressure-mounts-2020-12-18,
with an expected range of 1,000 km.
In 2020, the U.S. State Department authorized a deal for
Japan to buy 105 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets to Japan at
an estimated cost of $23 billion.
