At least 29 killed in Philippines troop plane crash

MANILA, July 4 (Reuters) - At least 29 people were killed on
Sunday when a Philippines Air Force plane carrying troops
crashed on landing and broke up in flames, the country's worst
military air disaster in nearly 30 years.
Pictures from the scene showed flames and smoke pouring from
wreckage strewn among trees as men in combat uniform milled
around, while a column of thick black smoke rose from the
coconut palms into the sky.
The Lockheed C-130 transport aircraft carrying troops bound
for counter-insurgency operations crashed with 96 aboard at
Patikul in the far southern province of Sulu.
The army in the sprawling Philippine archipelago has been
fighting a long war against Islamist militants from Abu Sayyaf
and other factions.
Twenty-nine bodies were retrieved and 50 people had been
taken to hospital, leaving 17 unaccounted for, the military said
in a statement, adding there was still hope for survivors.
"A number of soldiers were seen jumping out of the aircraft
before it hit the ground, sparing them from the explosion caused
by the crash," the unit, the Joint Task Force Sulu, said in the
statement.
Military chief Cirilito Sobejana said the plane had "missed
the runway trying to regain power".
A military spokesman, Colonel Edgard Arevalo, said there was
no sign of any attack on the plane, but a crash investigation
had yet to begin and efforts were focused on rescue and
treatment.
The military command said the soldiers aboard had the rank
of private, and were being deployed to their battalions. They
were flying to the pvorincial airport of Jolo from Laguindingan,
about 460 km (290 miles) to the northeast.
"They were supposed to join us in our fight against
terrorism," said Commander William N. Gonzales of Joint Task
Force Sulu.
Jolo island is about 950 km (600 miles) south of the
capital, Manila.
The Lockheed C-130H Hercules aircraft, with registration
5125, had only recently arrived in the Philippines.
It was one of two aircraft provided by the U.S. government
through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency, a government
website said in January. It quoted an air force spokesman as
saying the aircraft would boost capability for heavy airlift
missions.
The website C-130.net said the plane that crashed had first
flown in 1988. The model is a workhorse for armed forces around
the world.
The Philippines armed forces have had a patchy air safety
record. Last month a Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a
training mission, killing six people.
A Philippines Air Force C-130 crash in 1993 killed 30
people. A 2008 crash of the civilian variant of the Lockheed
plane flown by the Philippines Air Force killed 11 people, the
Aviation Safety Network says.
The country's worst plane crash was that of an Air
Philippines Boeing 737 in 2000, which killed 131 people.
(Reporting by Karen Lema in Manila and Maria Ponnezhath in
Bengaluru; Writing by Matthew Tostevin; Editing by William
Mallard and Clarence Fernandez)