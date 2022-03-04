Log in
Equities
United States
Nyse
The Boeing Company
News
Summary
BA
US0970231058
THE BOEING COMPANY
(BA)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nyse -
03/22 04:00:02 pm
180.84
USD
-4.24%
12:08a
Vanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia
RE
03/04
Exclusive-Boeing aims to nearly double 737 MAX production by end-2023 -sources
RE
03/04
Boeing production ramp-up plans face headwinds like pa…
RE
BOEING AIMS TO REACH MONTHLY 737 MAX OUTPUT OF 47 JETS…
03/04/2022 | 10:17pm EST
03/04/2022 | 10:17pm EST
EXCLUSIVE-BOEING AIMS TO REACH MONTHLY 737 MAX OUTPUT OF 47 JETS BY END-2023 -SOURCES
© Reuters 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
12:08a
Vanguard will not restrict its active managers' decisions on Russia
RE
03/04
Exclusive-Boeing aims to nearly double 737 MAX production by end-2023 -sources
RE
03/04
Boeing production ramp-up plans face headwinds like pa…
RE
03/04
Boeing aims to reach monthly 737 max output of 47 jets…
RE
03/04
Boeing and Ethiopian Airlines Sign Memorandum of Understanding for New 777-8 Freighter
PR
03/04
Airbnb, Booking join Western corporate shutdowns in Russia
RE
03/04
Exclusive-Italian prosecutors to wrap up probe on Boeing 787 parts by July - sources
RE
03/04
Factbox-Commodity supplies at risk after Russia invades Ukraine
RE
03/04
Airbnb Joins List of Major Companies in Widening Corporate Backlash Against Russia Foll..
MT
03/04
Boeing Secures Order for Additional MH-47G Block II Chinook Helicopters from U.S. Army;..
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
02/01
ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS
: Chevron, Colgate, Meta, Moderna, Uber...
01/31
BOEING CO
: RBC remains its Buy rating
MD
01/31
Alembic Global Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $285 From $297, Maintains Overweight Rat..
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
81 906 M
-
-
Net income 2022
3 236 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
38 182 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
34,7x
Yield 2022
0,00%
Capitalization
105 B
105 B
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,75x
EV / Sales 2023
1,43x
Nbr of Employees
142 000
Free-Float
57,9%
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz
Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY
-6.19%
110 100
AIRBUS SE
-13.58%
91 178
TEXTRON INC.
-6.28%
15 677
DASSAULT AVIATION
36.84%
12 041
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
-36.91%
7 333
AVICOPTER PLC
-30.73%
5 325
