    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
BOEING AIMS TO REACH MONTHLY 737 MAX OUTPUT OF 47 JETS…

03/04/2022 | 10:17pm EST
EXCLUSIVE-BOEING AIMS TO REACH MONTHLY 737 MAX OUTPUT OF 47 JETS BY END-2023 -SOURCES


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 81 906 M - -
Net income 2022 3 236 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 182 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 34,7x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 105 B 105 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,75x
EV / Sales 2023 1,43x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 57,9%
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 180,84 $
Average target price 256,40 $
Spread / Average Target 41,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-6.19%110 100
AIRBUS SE-13.58%91 178
TEXTRON INC.-6.28%15 677
DASSAULT AVIATION36.84%12 041
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-36.91%7 333
AVICOPTER PLC-30.73%5 325