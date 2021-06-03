Log in
The Boeing Company
News
BA
US0970231058
THE BOEING COMPANY
(BA)
06/03 02:59:39 pm
06/03 02:59:39 pm
252.19
USD
-1.34%
02:58p
MARKET CHATTER
: Boeing Offering Freighter Version of Planned 777X Jetliner as Qatar Airways Explores Order
MT
02:56p
Boeing ceo says there will 'always be routes' that need a 777x-sized plane
RE
02:55p
Boeing ceo says still confident 777x will be certified 4q 2023
RE
BOEING CEO SAYS UNCLEAR WHEN 'THAW OUT' ON U.S.-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS BEGINS
06/03/2021 | 02:44pm EDT
BOEING CEO SAYS UNCLEAR WHEN 'THAW OUT' ON U.S.-CHINA TRADE TENSIONS BEGINS
© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
02:58p
MARKET CHATTER
: Boeing Offering Freighter Version of Planned 777X Jetliner as Q..
MT
02:56p
Boeing ceo says there will 'always be routes' that need a 777x-sized plane
RE
02:55p
Boeing ceo says still confident 777x will be certified 4q 2023
RE
02:53p
Boeing ceo says won't discuss 737 max production rates beyond 31/month until ..
RE
02:53p
Boeing ceo says will deliver 'lions share' of the 100 jets it has forecast
RE
02:52p
Boeing ceo says hopes instability on 787 is measured in months, but industria..
RE
02:52p
On 787 production issues, boeing ceo says faa 'rightfully' wants to know more..
RE
02:49p
Boeing ceo says can produce up to 14 787s per months eventually at south caro..
RE
02:46p
Boeing ceo says not missing out on strategic investments due to debt; cash fl..
RE
02:44p
Boeing ceo says unclear when 'thaw out' on u.s.-china trade tensions begins
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
79 233 M
-
-
Net income 2021
286 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
45 078 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
1 199x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
149 B
149 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,46x
EV / Sales 2022
2,07x
Nbr of Employees
141 000
Free-Float
57,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
25
Average target price
254,62 $
Last Close Price
255,62 $
Spread / Highest target
21,3%
Spread / Average Target
-0,39%
Spread / Lowest Target
-35,5%
Consensus
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Managers and Directors
Name
Title
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gregory D. Smith
CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz
Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY
19.42%
149 489
AIRBUS SE
23.30%
106 223
TEXTRON INC.
41.84%
15 472
DASSAULT AVIATION
15.38%
10 512
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
-10.04%
6 234
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
-5.73%
5 068
