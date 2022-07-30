Log in
Equities
United States
Nyse
The Boeing Company
News
Summary
BA
US0970231058
THE BOEING COMPANY
(BA)
Add to my list
Report
07/29/2022
04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
159.31
USD
+0.14%
03:26p
FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners
AQ
03:07p
Boeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel planned strike
RE
02:56p
Boeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel…
RE
BOEING DEFENSE WORKERS TO VOTE ON REVISED CONTRACT OFFER, CANCEL STRIKE PLANNED FOR MONDAY
07/30/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
BOEING DEFENSE WORKERS TO VOTE ON REVISED CONTRACT OFFER, CANCEL STRIKE PLANNED FOR MONDAY
© Reuters 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
03:26p
FAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners
AQ
03:07p
Boeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel planned strike
RE
02:56p
Boeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel…
RE
05:49a
SpiceJet lessor asks Indian regulator to de-register 3 planes
RE
07/29
U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries
RE
07/29
U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries
RE
07/29
U.S. watchdog finds 'weaknesses' in FAA oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals
RE
07/29
Watchdog finds 'weaknesses' in FAA oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals
RE
07/29
Boeing, U.S. Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation; - More than 1,500 F-15s a..
AQ
07/28
U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of F-35 fighters, munitions to Germany
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
07/28
Goldman Sachs Lowers Boeing's Price Target to $281 From $288, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/28
JPMorgan Raises Boeing's Price Target to $200 From $188, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
07/28
Wells Fargo Securities Adjusts Price Target on Boeing to $210 From $214, Maintains Over..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
70 338 M
-
-
Net income 2022
102 M
-
-
Net Debt 2022
40 997 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
20 268x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
94 600 M
94 600 M
-
EV / Sales 2022
1,93x
EV / Sales 2023
1,45x
Nbr of Employees
142 000
Free-Float
58,6%
More Financials
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Neutral
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
21
Last Close Price
159,31 $
Average target price
213,98 $
Spread / Average Target
34,3%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason
Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY
-20.98%
94 600
AIRBUS SE
-6.66%
84 243
TEXTRON INC.
-16.09%
13 885
DASSAULT AVIATION
46.84%
11 839
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED
-22.26%
4 116
AVICOPTER PLC
-45.39%
3 833
More Results
