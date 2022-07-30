Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-29 pm EDT
159.31 USD   +0.14%
BOEING DEFENSE WORKERS TO VOTE ON REVISED CONTRACT OFFER, CANCEL…

07/30/2022 | 02:56pm EDT
BOEING DEFENSE WORKERS TO VOTE ON REVISED CONTRACT OFFER, CANCEL STRIKE PLANNED FOR MONDAY


© Reuters 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
03:26pFAA clears Boeing to resume delivery of 787 Dreamliners
AQ
03:07pBoeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel planned strike
RE
02:56pBoeing defense workers to vote on revised contract offer, cancel…
RE
05:49aSpiceJet lessor asks Indian regulator to de-register 3 planes
RE
07/29U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries
RE
07/29U.S. approves Boeing inspection, rework plan to resume 787 deliveries
RE
07/29U.S. watchdog finds 'weaknesses' in FAA oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals
RE
07/29Watchdog finds 'weaknesses' in FAA oversight of Boeing airplane flight manuals
RE
07/29Boeing, U.S. Air Force Celebrate 50 Years of F-15 Innovation; - More than 1,500 F-15s a..
AQ
07/28U.S. State Dept approves potential sale of F-35 fighters, munitions to Germany
RE
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 70 338 M - -
Net income 2022 102 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 997 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 20 268x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 94 600 M 94 600 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
EV / Sales 2023 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 159,31 $
Average target price 213,98 $
Spread / Average Target 34,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-20.98%94 600
AIRBUS SE-6.66%84 243
TEXTRON INC.-16.09%13 885
DASSAULT AVIATION46.84%11 839
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.26%4 116
AVICOPTER PLC-45.39%3 833