    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
BOEING REITERATES ITALIAN SUPPLIER ISSUE DOES NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE SAFETY OF FLIGHT CONCERN

12/21/2021 | 02:07pm EST
© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
02:14pITALIAN PROSECUTORS STATE BOEING'S S : Reuters
MT
02:12pProsecutors say Italian firm produced 4,000 flawed parts for Boeing
RE
02:07pBoeing reiterates italian supplier issue does not present an immediate safety of flight..
RE
02:07pBoeing supplier leonardo, which was the immediate customer for parts produced by mps, d..
RE
02:07pProsecutors say suspect titanium parts from mps, or its predecessor, reached 35 boeing ..
RE
02:07pItalian prosecutors say sub-supplier mps, or predecessor firm, made over 4,000 flawed p..
RE
09:49aToday on Wall Street: Investors buy the dip
09:37aBoeing Gets Order for 19 Aircraft From UPS
MT
09:33aUPS Orders 19 Boeing 767 Jets
MT
09:29aUPS to purchase 19 Boeing 767 Freighters as e-commerce expands
RE
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 64 972 M - -
Net income 2021 88,8 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 445 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 146x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 111 B 111 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,37x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 58,0%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 188,48 $
Average target price 263,05 $
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-10.01%110 770
AIRBUS SE13.68%90 639
TEXTRON INC.53.28%15 926
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.43.58%9 959
DASSAULT AVIATION0.95%8 512
AVICOPTER PLC12.42%6 518