Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
The Boeing Company
News
Summary
BA
US0970231058
THE BOEING COMPANY
(BA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate -
12/13 10:43:07 pm
199.8150
USD
-2.56%
04:16p
U.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing
RE
01:10p
Equities Drop Midday With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Evading COVID-19 Vaccines
MT
12:56p
MIDDAY REPORT
: US Stocks Drop With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Evading COVID-19 Vaccines
MT
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
BOEING SAYS "ENSURING THE STARLINER SYSTEM IS READY WHEN WE FLY OUR TEST MISSIONS IN 2022"
12/13/2021 | 04:19pm EST
12/13/2021 | 04:19pm EST
BOEING SAYS "ENSURING THE STARLINER SYSTEM IS READY WHEN WE FLY OUR TEST MISSIONS IN 2022"
© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
04:16p
U.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing
RE
01:10p
Equities Drop Midday With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Evading CO..
MT
12:56p
MIDDAY REPORT
: US Stocks Drop With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Eva..
MT
12/10
Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 billion
RE
12/10
Dassault Aviation Loses Out to Lockheed Martin on $9.5 Billion Finland Contract -- Upda..
DJ
12/10
Brazilian Airline GOL Sees 2022 Revenue Doubling from 2021
DJ
12/10
Lockheed Martin Reportedly Secures Finland's Fighter Jet Tender
MT
12/10
Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Forecasts Doubling of Sales in 2022, Higher Cash Flow Fr..
MT
12/10
China Development Bank Financial Leasing Unit to Dispose of Two Boeing Aircraft
MT
12/09
China's domestic air traffic recovery faltering due to zero-COVID policy
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
12/02
BOEING CO
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/22
BOEING CO
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
11/18
BOEING CO
: Upgraded to Buy by JP Morgan
MD
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
65 210 M
-
-
Net income 2021
96,6 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
43 380 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
2 037x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
121 B
121 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,51x
EV / Sales 2022
1,82x
Nbr of Employees
141 000
Free-Float
58,0%
More Financials
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
205,06 $
Average target price
264,63 $
Spread / Average Target
29,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz
Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY
-4.20%
120 514
AIRBUS SE
17.60%
93 860
TEXTRON INC.
56.03%
16 622
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
45.85%
10 200
DASSAULT AVIATION
2.56%
8 657
AVICOPTER PLC
11.48%
6 582
More Results
