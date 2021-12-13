Log in
BOEING SAYS "ENSURING THE STARLINER SYSTEM IS READY WHEN WE FLY OUR TEST MISSIONS IN 2022"

12/13/2021 | 04:19pm EST
© Reuters 2021
04:16pU.S. Senate committee faults FAA oversight of Boeing
RE
01:10pEquities Drop Midday With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Evading CO..
MT
12:56pMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Drop With Treasury Yields Ahead of Fed Meeting; Omicron Seen Eva..
MT
12/10Finland orders 64 Lockheed F-35 fighter jets for $9.4 billion
RE
12/10Dassault Aviation Loses Out to Lockheed Martin on $9.5 Billion Finland Contract -- Upda..
DJ
12/10Brazilian Airline GOL Sees 2022 Revenue Doubling from 2021
DJ
12/10Lockheed Martin Reportedly Secures Finland's Fighter Jet Tender
MT
12/10Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Forecasts Doubling of Sales in 2022, Higher Cash Flow Fr..
MT
12/10China Development Bank Financial Leasing Unit to Dispose of Two Boeing Aircraft
MT
12/09China's domestic air traffic recovery faltering due to zero-COVID policy
RE
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 65 210 M - -
Net income 2021 96,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 380 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 2 037x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 121 B 121 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,82x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 58,0%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 205,06 $
Average target price 264,63 $
Spread / Average Target 29,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-4.20%120 514
AIRBUS SE17.60%93 860
TEXTRON INC.56.03%16 622
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.45.85%10 200
DASSAULT AVIATION2.56%8 657
AVICOPTER PLC11.48%6 582