Homepage
Equities
United States
Nyse
The Boeing Company
News
Summary
BA
US0970231058
THE BOEING COMPANY
(BA)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX -
12/17 03:42:28 pm
193.385
USD
+1.36%
03:39p
Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees -internal document
RE
03:25p
Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for u.s.-based employees -internal document
RE
07:01a
Summary Notice of Pendency of Derivative Action, Proposed Settlement of Derivative Action, Settlement Hearing and Right to Appear
PR
BOEING SUSPENDS VACCINATION REQUIREMENT FOR U.S.-BASED EMPLOYEES -INTERNAL DOCUMENT
12/17/2021 | 03:25pm EST
BOEING SUSPENDS VACCINATION REQUIREMENT FOR U.S.-BASED EMPLOYEES -INTERNAL DOCUMENT
© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
03:39p
Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for U.S.-based employees -internal document
RE
03:25p
Boeing suspends vaccination requirement for u.s.-based employees -internal document
RE
07:01a
Summary Notice of Pendency of Derivative Action, Proposed Settlement of Derivative Acti..
PR
06:37a
EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Fall on -2-
DJ
06:15a
Boeing Donates $1 Million to Assist with Tornado Recovery and Relief Efforts
AQ
05:57a
Omicron worries pull European shares lower
RE
02:56a
Boeing wants to build its next airplane in the 'metaverse'
RE
12/16
NEWS HIGHLIGHTS
: Top Company News of the Day
DJ
12/16
Airbus exec says latest order wins strengthen case for jet output hike
RE
12/16
END OF AN ERA
: Airbus delivers last A380 superjumbo
RE
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
12/15
BOEING CO
: Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
12/02
BOEING CO
: RBC reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/22
BOEING CO
: JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021
65 047 M
-
-
Net income 2021
94,5 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
43 445 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
1 962x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
112 B
112 B
-
EV / Sales 2021
2,39x
EV / Sales 2022
1,73x
Nbr of Employees
141 000
Free-Float
58,0%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bearish
Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
22
Last Close Price
190,79 $
Average target price
264,37 $
Spread / Average Target
38,6%
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner
Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop
Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz
Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY
-8.70%
112 127
AIRBUS SE
14.06%
90 961
TEXTRON INC.
55.49%
16 453
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.
46.72%
10 468
DASSAULT AVIATION
-0.06%
8 430
AVICOPTER PLC
14.16%
6 848
