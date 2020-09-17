Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : 737 MAX Report Boosts Potential for FAA Changes, but Hurdles Loom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 10:11am EDT

By Andy Pasztor and Andrew Tangel

A House panel's investigation into Boeing Co.'s 737 MAX provides support for potential far-reaching changes to air-safety laws. But bickering on Capitol Hill, combined with a limited revamp already embraced by regulators, could derail the efforts.

Democrats on the House Transportation Committee released a report detailing a series of errors that led to two fatal MAX crashes in less than five months, including "technical miscalculations and troubling management misjudgments" by Boeing.

The report, released Wednesday along with hundreds of additional pages of backup material, also cites "grossly insufficient oversight" by the Federal Aviation Administration and lays out a litany of agency policies and procedures it claims need revision.

Relevant House and Senate committees still haven't agreed on a common legislative approach for revising the FAA's safety oversight of new aircraft designs, according to people familiar with the matter. At this point in an election year, with limited legislative time left, opportunities to work out agreements or engage in floor debates are shrinking.

As a result, veteran government, industry and labor officials said that barring a breakthrough in the next few weeks, they are skeptical significant changes are imminent.

On Wednesday, the Senate Commerce Committee failed to advance a bipartisan package prompted by the MAX's fatal problems, which claimed a total of 346 lives in 2018 and 2019. Members on both sides of the aisle had expected the bill to pass.

Proposed by Sens. Roger Wicker (R., Miss.) and Maria Cantwell (D., Wash.) after weeks of staff discussions, the bill seeks to give the FAA more control and more clearly defined authority over certification of new aircraft models by requiring the agency to approve specific industry employees working on its behalf. Under longstanding procedures blessed by Congress, such company officials, known as FAA designees, are authorized to make a range of safety evaluations and decisions as stand-ins for the agency.

Among other changes, the Senate bill would establish new whistleblower protections and aim to shore up channels for reporting safety problems during the process of certifying new aircraft. It would also mandate the agency pay greater attention to how pilots react to automated cockpit systems.

Sen. Cantwell said committee members hadn't come to an agreement over several amendments filed late Tuesday. She said she and Mr. Wicker will continue to "work with our colleagues on these unresolved issues."

Calling the delay a setback, Mr. Wicker said in a statement he remained willing to work with committee members on any proposal.

The bill might not come up for a committee vote this year, according to one of the people tracking the legislation.

Democratic staffers on the House Transportation panel, by contrast, over the months have told industry and labor representatives they are aiming for broader changes. The House bill that was being drafted weeks ago, according to people briefed on the process, included provisions that would put certain designees on the FAA payroll, even though they would remain employees of Boeing or other companies. The goal is to insulate them from undue pressure by corporate management.

The House bill also might include some type of a sunset provision, which would bar Boeing and other plane makers from basing new aircraft models on previous designs after a specified number of years. The 737 MAX was the latest of many updated versions of a plane that entered service in the late 1960s. Republicans on the House committee have indicated support for less far-reaching revisions to current practices.

With negotiations under way on both sides of Capitol Hill, some of those earlier provisions could change significantly, according to people tracking developments.

Meanwhile, FAA leaders have said they are implementing several changes of their own aimed at improving communication among various agency offices; providing enhanced protections for FAA employees subject to industry pressure; and ensuring that crucial safety data is promptly and widely distributed throughout the agency.

On Tuesday, before the blowup in the Senate committee, Rep. Peter DeFazio of Oregon, the Democratic chairman of the House panel, expressed optimism he could work with his GOP counterparts to get legislation through Congress, even in a lame-duck session after the November election.

Mr. DeFazio said he didn't want to eliminate the system of delegated regulatory authority entirely.

"We're not going to scrap the whole process," Mr. DeFazio said in a call with reporters. "But in the case of the MAX, it pointed to problems with that process as it exists and we will be adopting significant reforms to it."

Some longtime FAA engineers have complained in recent years that the current delegation system affords the industry too much say over regulatory decisions. They say the current process has diminished FAA oversight over who acts on the agency's behalf, and generally has allowed manufacturers significant sway over safety decisions during the certification process, with managers at times overriding them in favor of the industry.

Front-line FAA employees are often left checking regulatory paperwork after systems are designed, they say, leaving regulators unable to perform meaningful oversight.

FAA officials previously said the existing system of delegation has produced the safest era in commercial aviation safety, and said it would require hiring thousands of additional agency engineers to perform tasks now completed by company employees on behalf of the government.

But even senior FAA officials acknowledge the need for a closer relationship between the agency and those using its delegated authority. "I would certainly wish that we had better communication," Ali Bahrami, the agency's safety chief, told House committee investigators in December 2019.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com and Andrew Tangel at Andrew.Tangel@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
10:11aBOEING : 737 MAX Report Boosts Potential for FAA Changes, but Hurdles Loom
DJ
09:03aPresidential Election Is the Only Cloud for Credit Investors
DJ
03:44aTravellers snap up Asian airlines' scenic 'flights to nowhere'
RE
09/16GENERAL ELECTRIC : GE Aviation delivers first F110 engines to power USAF's F-15E..
AQ
09/16AKZO NOBEL N : AkzoNobel receives Boeing approval for color blending in China
AQ
09/16FINAL REPORT : Boeing, FAA made 'serious' flaws, 'missteps' with 737 Max
AQ
09/16BOEING : Statement on the House T&I Committee Report on 737 MAX
AQ
09/16BOEING : FAA, Boeing Blasted Over 737 MAX Failures in Democratic Report
DJ
09/16BOEING : Statement on the House T&I Committee Report on 737 MAX
PU
09/16BOEING : Panel's report blasts Boeing, FAA for crashes, seeks reforms
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 450 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 404 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,8x
Yield 2020 0,72%
Capitalization 94 523 M 94 523 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 187,35 $
Last Close Price 167,46 $
Spread / Highest target 61,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-49.81%94 523
AIRBUS SE-45.75%65 703
TEXTRON INC.-12.40%9 032
DASSAULT AVIATION-31.11%7 938
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.55.04%5 883
AVICOPTER PLC11.17%4 628
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group