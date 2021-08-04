Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing 737 MAX departs for key test flight in China

08/04/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Boeing logo is pictured at the LABACE fair in Sao Paulo

SEATTLE/BEIJING (Reuters) -A Boeing Co 737 Max jet departed for China on Wednesday to conduct a flight test as part of the U.S. planemaker's attempt to gain approval in the vital travel market following two fatal crashes, people familiar with the matter said.

Flight-tracking site FlightRadar24 showed a 737 MAX 7 test plane taking off from Boeing Field near Seattle at 8:17 a.m. local time (1517 GMT) bound for John Rodgers Field outside Honolulu, the first leg of its trip across the Pacific.

Boeing and China regulators have scheduled re-certification flights and testing in the coming days, though the precise timing and how long the process would take could change depending on a number of factors, one of the people said.

A Boeing spokesperson declined to comment on the flight and referred questions to regulators. "Boeing continues to work with global regulators as they complete their validation processes in order to better understand enhancements to the airplane," the spokesperson said.

Some 30 airlines and 175 countries have allowed the 737 MAX to return to service following a nearly two year safety ban after crashes five months apart killed 346 people, plunging Boeing into a financial crisis long-since compounded by the global coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing's 737 MAX remains grounded in China, where trade tensions between Washington and Beijing have cut off sales for years, though Chief Executive Dave Calhoun said last week he still expects the 737 MAX to win approval before year-end.

Before the 737 MAX was grounded in March 2019 after a second fatal crash, Boeing was selling one quarter of the planes it built annually to China buyers. For years, simmering geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing have caused uncertainty.

Industry sources have also cautioned that the worsening COVID-19 pandemic situation in China may delay the planned testing.

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Stella Qiu in Beijing; additional reporting by Tracy Rucinski in Chicago and David Shepardson in Washington; editing by Diane Craft)

By Eric M. Johnson and Stella Qiu


© Reuters 2021
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
11:58aMARKET CHATTER : Boeing To Send 737 Max Jet To China For Regulatory Checks
MT
11:01aBOEING : APOC builds new warehouse extension to treble spares storage capacity i..
AQ
10:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Apple, Commerzbank, Amgen, Lyft...
10:36aSTREET COLOR : Boeing 737 MAX Jet to Leave for China Within Hours For Certificat..
MT
10:31aBOEING : JOA Group Celebrates 25 Years in Business
AQ
04:46aGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Signs Deals for 28 Boeing 737 MAX-8 Aircraf..
MT
12:01aBOEING : Elects Lieutenant General Stayce D. Harris to Board of Directors
AQ
08/03Boeing postpones Starliner launch after new glitch
RE
08/03NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08/03JD COM : Founder's Cargo Airline Wins Nod to Launch in China
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 76 512 M - -
Net income 2021 1 138 M - -
Net Debt 2021 43 600 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 129x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 134 B 134 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 1,84x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 229,09 $
Average target price 267,71 $
Spread / Average Target 16,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
David A. Dohnalek Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Senior VP
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY7.02%134 282
AIRBUS SE27.85%106 926
TEXTRON INC.48.29%16 064
DASSAULT AVIATION11.32%9 846
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-6.72%6 214
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED10.72%5 899