MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : A significant symbol for Starliner

12/15/2020 | 09:58am EST
A significant symbol for Starliner Program's newest flight test patch revealed December 14, 2020 in Space

Starliner patch

For decades, patches have served as iconic representations of our nation's human spaceflight programs flight tests and missions. The patches are composed of symbols, colors and icons that represent the objectives of and significance behind each endeavor beyond Earth's atmosphere.

In 2019, Boeing rolled out the CST-100 Starliner program's first-ever flight test patches, representing different phases of the spacecraft's test campaign: the Pad Abort Test (PAT), the first Orbital Flight Test (OFT), and the Crew Flight Test (CFT). As the program presses ahead toward the launch of its second orbital flight test (OFT-2), this tradition also presses ahead, with a fourth flight test patch designed with Starliner teammates serving as its inspiration. 'The success of the OFT-2 mission will be a reflection of the determination and diligence of my teammates on the Starliner program,' said Chris Ferguson, Starliner's director of Crew and Mission Operations. 'This mission is personal to them and to our company. We wanted this patch to reflect that'.

Scroll through the slide show to learn more about the symbolism in the OFT-2 patch - and be on the lookout for them, along with other space merchandise, to go on sale at the Boeing Store Space Shop.

Orbital Flight Test - 2

The patch's five sides represent the five phases of Starliner's development with NASA and the five seats available on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS). A predominantly purple color scheme reflects the devotion and pride we have for this program and its future. At the micro level, the thumbprint pattern over the Earth represents every unique and diverse teammate working on the Starliner. It's a symbol of the people who have been hands-on preparing our spacecraft for a safe flight. It represents those who are in the factory each day building the spacecraft as well as those who have had a hand in designing, testing, coding and training so we can get OFT-2 right. At a macro level, the thumbprint represents how deeply personal this mission is to Boeing, as human spaceflight has been and always will be a part of our company's DNA. The three white lines curved above 'Earth' represent our methodical steps to reach low Earth orbit and Starliner's three flight test missions to space. The ISS is depicted in its entirety to symbolize our commitment to docking there and achieving all flight test objectives. NASA's iconic astronaut emblem (three lines converging at a star) tops off the patch, demonstrating crew safety as our top priority.

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 14 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2020 14:58:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 59 053 M - -
Net income 2020 -3 944 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 347 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -33,0x
Yield 2020 0,44%
Capitalization 129 B 129 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,87x
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 218,65 $
Last Close Price 228,62 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target -4,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-29.29%129 063
AIRBUS SE-29.45%87 520
TEXTRON INC.6.79%10 698
DASSAULT AVIATION-23.38%9 048
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.48.27%6 068
AVICOPTER PLC6.81%4 587
