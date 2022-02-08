Boeing : Air Force Awards Boeing 5-year, $91 Million Contract for Continued Aircraft Guidance and Navigation Repair

HEATH, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2021 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] will continue to provide the U.S. Air Force with guidance and navigation repair work on a variety of aircraft under a 5-year, $91 million sole-source contract.

The company has serviced components for aircraft including the B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, E-3 Sentry and F-15 Eagle at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio, since 1996.

"We've partnered with the Air Force for 25 years, and we're happy to continue working alongside them for this critical repair work," said Mike Murasky, site leader for the Boeing Guidance Repair Center. "We're committed to continuing to provide the customer with the same level of service they've come to expect from us - high-quality products, on schedule and on cost, while remaining flexible to meet their needs."

The Boeing Guidance Repair Center is responsible for maintaining the readiness and modernization of guidance and navigation systems for U.S. nuclear-capable platforms, as well as non-nuclear capable guidance and control systems, electronics and radio frequency systems, and platform processors. In addition, the center is home to assembly, integration and test activities for several Boeing production programs, including the KC-46 tanker, T-7A Red Hawk and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft system.

