Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : Air Force Awards Boeing 5-year, $91 Million Contract for Continued Aircraft Guidance and Navigation Repair

02/08/2022 | 10:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HEATH, Ohio, Feb. 8, 2021 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] will continue to provide the U.S. Air Force with guidance and navigation repair work on a variety of aircraft under a 5-year, $91 million sole-source contract.

The company has serviced components for aircraft including the B-2 Spirit, B-52 Stratofortress, E-3 Sentry and F-15 Eagle at the Boeing Guidance Repair Center in Heath, Ohio, since 1996.

"We've partnered with the Air Force for 25 years, and we're happy to continue working alongside them for this critical repair work," said Mike Murasky, site leader for the Boeing Guidance Repair Center. "We're committed to continuing to provide the customer with the same level of service they've come to expect from us - high-quality products, on schedule and on cost, while remaining flexible to meet their needs."

The Boeing Guidance Repair Center is responsible for maintaining the readiness and modernization of guidance and navigation systems for U.S. nuclear-capable platforms, as well as non-nuclear capable guidance and control systems, electronics and radio frequency systems, and platform processors. In addition, the center is home to assembly, integration and test activities for several Boeing production programs, including the KC-46 tanker, T-7A Red Hawk and the MQ-25 unmanned aircraft system.

For more information on Boeing Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact
Megan Gessner
Boeing Communications
+1 (256) 640-3036
Megan.Gessner@boeing.com

Josh Barrett
Boeing Communications
+1 (321) 607-4118
joshua.d.barrett2@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 08 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2022 15:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
10:52aLeonardo and Vertical Aerospace team up on electric aircraft fuselage
RE
10:35aU.S. Justice Department opposes Boeing 737 MAX families' bid over plea deal
RE
10:32aBOEING : Air Force Awards Boeing 5-year, $91 Million Contract for Continued Aircraft Guida..
PU
09:44aAir Transport Services Expands Aircraft Leasing, Operating Deals With DHL Network
MT
09:11aFedEx Reportedly in Talks With Boeing, Airbus to Buy Next-Generation Freighters
MT
08:12aBoeing to Highlight Sustainability, Technology and Partnerships at Singapore Airshow 20..
AQ
07:17aEquity Futures Ebb as US Stocks Signal Weaker Start; Europe, Asia Take Mixed Directions
MT
02/07FAA moves to protect safety employees from manufacturer interference
RE
02/07Boeing Orders Two Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel From Epic Fuels
MT
02/07Boeing Buys Two Million Gallons of Sustainable Aviation Fuel for its Commercial Operati..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 82 460 M - -
Net income 2022 3 292 M - -
Net Debt 2022 37 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 39,4x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 124 B 124 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,95x
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 211,92 $
Average target price 260,42 $
Spread / Average Target 22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY2.55%123 549
AIRBUS SE0.52%101 421
TEXTRON INC.-12.90%14 872
DASSAULT AVIATION12.32%10 142
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-34.38%7 246
AVICOPTER PLC-30.93%5 141