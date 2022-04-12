Log in
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/12 11:24:01 am EDT
177.82 USD   +1.59%
11:20aGeopolitics leads Boeing to downgrade dozens of jet orders
AQ
11:20aBoeing's Q1, March Aircraft Deliveries Jump
MT
11:19aBoeing Deliveries 41 Planes in March, Receives 53 Orders, 15 Cancellations
MT
Boeing Announces First-Quarter Deliveries

04/12/2022 | 11:01am EDT
CHICAGO, April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the first quarter of 2022.

The company will provide detailed first quarter financial results on April 27. Major program deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

1st Quarter
2022






Commercial Airplanes Programs





737

86




747

1




767

5




777

3




787


Total

95







Defense, Space & Security Programs





AH-64 Apache (New)

7




AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

15




CH-47 Chinook (New)

4




CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

3




F-15 Models

1




F/A-18 Models

4




KC-46 Tanker

4




P-8 Models

3



Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

 

Contact:  Matt Welch (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
               Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
               Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
               Bernard Choi media@boeing.com (Communications)

 

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-first-quarter-deliveries-301523146.html

SOURCE Boeing


© PRNewswire 2022
