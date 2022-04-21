Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 01:18:14 pm EDT
182.39 USD   -0.63%
01:05pBOEING : Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture
PU
12:08pExxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources
RE
11:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ABB, American Airlines, AT&T, Tesla, United Airlines...
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture

04/21/2022 | 01:05pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, April 21, 2022- Boeing [NYSE: B.A.] today announced its support of an ambitious initiative at the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture to address climate change through a program of scientific research and solution-oriented innovations. The five-year, $10 million commitment will fund research methods for carbon capture at scale.

"Climate change is one of the greatest challenges of our time and at Boeing, we believe we have a responsibility to take action and help find solutions to reverse its effect," said Chris Raymond, Boeing's chief sustainability officer. "To find sustainable solutions, we must work together across industry and academia, and invest in the scientific research and development that are crucial to the success of tackling climate change. This program brings all those components together and we're honored to support Yale's groundbreaking and important work in this space."

The goal of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture is to develop natural solutions to mitigate greenhouse gas emissions. The Center's initial focus is on near-term solutions that can capture approximately one gigaton per year, which is equivalent to current annual airline emissions. The center is developing a portfolio of carbon removal strategies that capture and store carbon from the air using natural processes and will help build planetary capacity to reduce atmospheric greenhouse gas concentrations over the next half-century.

"If we are to mitigate the worst impacts of climate change, we need a portfolio of solutions to reduce net greenhouse gas emissions, including natural carbon capture. Boeing's generous support for the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture will enable us to accelerate the pace of research into methods of carbon sequestration at scale - with the ultimate goal being the development of real-world solutions that can be utilized by a wide array of sectors," said Indy Burke, Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean of the Yale School of the Environment.

Boeing is committed to environmental stewardship - both within its operations and through the use and servicing of its products. Over the past two years, Boeing has achieved net-zero carbon emissions within its operations. Additionally, along with the global civil aviation industry, the company is committed to achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

As part of Boeing's work with global partners for aerospace sustainability, the company looks outside the industry to support research and development. Natural carbon capture can play a significant role in mitigating the effects of greenhouse gas emissions while also offering potential co-benefits such as increased agricultural yields, biodiversity conservation, and water purification.

In 2021, Boeing established multiple partnerships to help advance the renewable energy transition with partners including SkyNRG, SkyNRG Americas, Alaska Airlines, Etihad Airways, NASA, Rolls-Royce, and United Airlines. The company also joined the First Movers Coalition, partnering with leading companies across sectors to accelerate the development of new technologies to reduce emissions. Additionally, Boeing continues to make progress through its joint venture, Wisk, which is working to bring to market the first all-electric, self-flying air taxi in the U.S., helping decarbonize transportation while enabling new business opportunities centered around Urban Air Mobility.

Learn more about Boeing's sustainability commitments, partnerships and efforts at https://www.boeing.com/principles/sustainability.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at boeing.com.

# # #

Contact
Lisa Maull
Global Enterprise Sustainability
+314-614-4583
lisa.a.maull@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 17:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
01:05pBOEING : Announces Multi-Year Commitment to Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture
PU
12:08pExxon Mobil may completely withdraw from Russia by June 24 - sources
RE
11:58aGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : ABB, American Airlines, AT&T, Tesla, United Airlines...
11:21aSafran supports key aerospace events in Seattle
AQ
08:54aAmerican Airlines Planning For Delivery of 7 Boeing 787 Jets During 2022
MT
03:21aMeggitt's revenue rises amid 'uneven' air travel recovery
RE
04/20Boeing To Resume Deliveries Of 787 Jets After Completing Structural Inspections, Repair..
MT
04/20BOEING : With spotlight on Artemis I, team preps for next mission
PU
04/20Air Canada Extends Ukraine Support; Expands Freighter Service Into Halifax
MT
04/20Boeing to Resume Deliveries of 787 Aircraft in Second Half of 2022
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 80 253 M - -
Net income 2022 2 947 M - -
Net Debt 2022 38 806 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 37,7x
Yield 2022 0,00%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2022 1,83x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 183,55 $
Average target price 247,29 $
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-7.62%108 365
AIRBUS SE-5.82%90 492
TEXTRON INC.-9.21%15 394
DASSAULT AVIATION66.42%14 277
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-20.96%4 188
AVICOPTER PLC-44.06%4 125