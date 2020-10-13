Log in
Boeing : Announces Third-Quarter Deliveries

10/13/2020 | 11:01am EDT

CHICAGO, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] announced today major program deliveries across its commercial and defense operations for the third quarter of 2020.

"We continue to work closely with our customers around the globe, understanding their near-term and longer term fleet needs, aligning supply and demand while navigating the significant impact this global pandemic continues to have on our industry," said Greg Smith, Boeing executive vice president of Enterprise Operations and chief financial officer. "We're taking actions to resize, reshape and transform our business to preserve liquidity, adapt to the new market reality and ensure that we deliver the highest standards of safety and quality as we position our company to be more resilient for the long term. Our diverse portfolio, including our government services, defense and space programs, continues to provide some stability as we adapt and rebuild stronger for the other side of the pandemic."

Major program deliveries during the third quarter were as follows:

Major Programs

3rd Quarter
2020


Year-to-
Date 2020







Commercial Airplanes Programs







737

3




12




747

1




2




767

6




20




777

5




15




787

13




49



Total

28




98










Defense, Space & Security Programs







AH-64 Apache (New)

7




18




AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)

12




44




C-40A







CH-47 Chinook (New)

4




19




CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)

2




3




F-15 Models




3




F/A-18 Models

5




14




KC-46 Tanker

4




10




P-8 Models

3




9




Commercial and Civil Satellites







Military Satellites












Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.

Contact:

Maurita Sutedja (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Keely Moos (312) 544-2140 (Investor Relations)
Michael Friedman media@boeing.com (Communications)
Bradley Akubuiro media@boeing.com (Communications)

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boeing-announces-third-quarter-deliveries-301151190.html

SOURCE Boeing

© PRNewswire 2020

