Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Boeing : Australia ‘Fires Up' Engine on First Loyal Wingman Aircraft

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/14/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

Australia, September 15, 2020 - Boeing Australia powered up the commercial turbofan engine on the first Loyal Wingman aircraft in September, as part of ground testing and preparations for first flight.

This milestone comes on the heels of Boeing completing the first unmanned Loyal Wingman aircraft for the Royal Australian Air Force earlier this year, a major step forward for the unmanned vehicle serving as the foundation for the global Boeing Airpower Teaming System, an artificial intelligence-powered teaming aircraft developed for the global defense market.

'This engine run gets us closer toward flying the first aircraft later this year and was successful thanks to the collaboration and dedication of our team,' said Dr. Shane Arnott, program director of the Boeing Airpower Teaming System. 'We've been able to select a very light, off-the-shelf jet engine for the unmanned system as a result of the advanced manufacturing technologies applied to the aircraft.'

For more information about the Boeing Airpower Teaming System, visit https://www.boeing.com/defense/airpower-teaming-system/.

For more information on Defense, Space & Security, visit www.boeing.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BoeingDefense and @BoeingSpace.

# # #

Contact
Melanie de Git
Boeing Australia
Mobile: +61 423 829 505
melanie.degit@boeing.com

Alicia Francis
Defense Space & Security
Mobile: +1 314-308-1244
alicia.francis@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2020 21:34:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
05:35pBOEING : Australia ‘Fires Up' Engine on First Loyal Wingman Aircraft
PU
05:02pIndustrials Up Amid Stimulus Hopes -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
12:00pBOEING : HBCU Southern University and A&M College Sign NASA Mentor-Protege Agree..
AQ
11:35aBOEING : HBCU Southern University and A&M College Sign NASA Mentor-Protégé Agree..
PU
11:00aBOEING : U.S. Air Force debuts 'eSeries' future of development at Air Force Asso..
PU
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
06:56aNO U.S. MINI TRADE DEALS IN PIPE AFT : EU's Dombrovskis
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 61 577 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 405 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 969 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -21,5x
Yield 2020 0,73%
Capitalization 93 332 M 93 332 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,18x
EV / Sales 2021 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 187,35 $
Last Close Price 165,35 $
Spread / Highest target 63,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO, EVP-Enterprise Performance & Strategy
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-50.81%90 442
AIRBUS SE-47.26%63 837
TEXTRON INC.-13.14%8 834
DASSAULT AVIATION-35.90%7 382
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.50.43%5 728
AVICOPTER PLC10.67%4 571
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group