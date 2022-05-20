Log in
Boeing : Business Jets Names Pearson to Lead VIP Jet Sales

05/20/2022 | 11:05am EDT
SEATTLE, May 20, 2022 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] today named Erika Pearson as president of Boeing Business Jets (BBJ). Pearson will lead the team responsible for the sales, support and operations of Boeing commercial products in VIP, government and military service and will report to Ihssane Mounir, senior vice president, Sales & Marketing, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"Erika is perfectly suited to lead the BBJ team, providing world-class support to our global customer base," said Mounir. "A proven Boeing leader, Erika has vast industry experience, deep technical knowledge and is committed to exceeding the expectations of our BBJ customers."

Pearson, a 29-year Boeing veteran, most recently served as sales director in Asia Pacific leading the Singapore Airlines Group, Air New Zealand and Fiji Airways accounts for Commercial Airplanes. Previously, Pearson has held leadership roles across Sales & Marketing, and Product Development since joining Boeing as an aerodynamics engineer in 1993. Pearson succeeds JD Detwiler, who was recently named as business development leader for Boeing Defense, Space and Security programs.

Boeing Business Jets brings the best of commercial aviation-ultra-large cabin, long-range jets-into the realm of private air travel, redefining spaciousness, comfort and convenience. BBJ offers customers a wide range of high-performance airplanes that can be uniquely customized for private, business or governmental use.

With more than 260 Boeing Business Jets sold since the group was founded in 1996, BBJs are supported by Boeing's global service network-the largest OEM-provided network of services, parts, and maintenance.

# # #

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 15:04:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
