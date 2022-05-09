Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/09 03:13:25 pm EDT
136.37 USD   -8.42%
02:52pBoeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pLufthansa Group Selects New 777-8 Freighter, Orders Additional 787s
PR
01:24pLufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

05/09/2022 | 02:52pm EDT
Boeing Company (BA) is currently at $136.68, down $12.22 or 8.21%


--Would be lowest close since May 20, 2020, when it closed at $133.32

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 16.42%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 12.93% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 7, 2022, when it fell 14.48%

--Down 8.17% month-to-date

--Down 32.11% year-to-date

--Down 68.98% from its all-time closing high of $440.62 on March 1, 2019

--Down 41.32% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $232.93

--Down 46.53% from its 52-week closing high of $255.62 on June 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $135.92; lowest intraday level since May 22, 2020, when it hit $135.78

--Down 8.72% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 27, 2022, when it fell as much as 12.6%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 80.54 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 2:34:54 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1451ET

DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.06% 32561.11 Real-time Quote.-9.46%
THE BOEING COMPANY -8.73% 135.92 Delayed Quote.-26.04%
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
02:52pBoeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
01:28pLufthansa Group Selects New 777-8 Freighter, Orders Additional 787s
PR
01:24pLufthansa to buy seven Boeing passenger aircraft, 10 cargo planes
RE
12:06pBoeing Gets 777-8 Freighter, 787-9 Orders From Lufthansa Group
DJ
11:09aBoeing Names Northern Virginia Office Its Global Headquarters; Establishes Research & T..
AQ
11:09aBoeing Executive Vice President and CFO West to Speak at Goldman Sachs Industrials and ..
AQ
11:00aLeasing giant AerCap says Boeing will 'bounce back'
RE
09:35aEVA Cargo to Add Another Boeing 777 Freighter Aims to meet customers' growing capacity ..
AQ
09:06aRecent Airport Appointment Speaks a Lot About the Quality of the CDC Leadership
AQ
08:17aAir Lease sounds alarm over future of delayed Boeing 777X
RE
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 500 M - -
Net income 2022 1 242 M - -
Net Debt 2022 40 924 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 88 095 M 88 095 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,71x
EV / Sales 2023 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 148,90 $
Average target price 227,62 $
Spread / Average Target 52,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-26.04%89 023
AIRBUS SE-4.33%90 939
TEXTRON INC.-11.22%14 996
DASSAULT AVIATION67.37%14 143
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-25.23%3 959
AVICOPTER PLC-51.72%3 428