Boeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Boeing Company (BA) is currently at $136.68, down $12.22 or 8.21%

--Would be lowest close since May 20, 2020, when it closed at $133.32

--On pace for largest percent decrease since June 11, 2020, when it fell 16.42%

--Currently down three consecutive days; down 12.93% over this period

--Worst three day stretch since the three days ending March 7, 2022, when it fell 14.48%

--Down 8.17% month-to-date

--Down 32.11% year-to-date

--Down 68.98% from its all-time closing high of $440.62 on March 1, 2019

--Down 41.32% from 52 weeks ago (May 10, 2021), when it closed at $232.93

--Down 46.53% from its 52-week closing high of $255.62 on June 2, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $135.92; lowest intraday level since May 22, 2020, when it hit $135.78

--Down 8.72% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since April 27, 2022, when it fell as much as 12.6%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Subtracted 80.54 points from the DJIA so far today

All data as of 2:34:54 PM ET

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-09-22 1451ET