    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:20 2022-06-13 pm EDT
116.09 USD   -8.59%
Boeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk
DJ
11:53aBOEING : Announces Partnership with Commonwealth of Virginia, Virginia Tech Establishing Veteran Transition & Military Families Center
PU
06/11Senate Rejects Pres. Weah's Nominee for Deputy Maritime Commissioners Over Lack of Qualification
AQ
Boeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

06/13/2022 | 12:53pm EDT
Boeing Company (BA) is currently at $116.62, down $10.38 or 8.17%


--Would be lowest close since March 23, 2020, when it closed at $105.62

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 9, 2022, when it fell 10.47%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 17.19% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 12, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending May 12, 2022, when it fell 17.3%

--Down 11.25% month-to-date

--Down 42.07% year-to-date

--Down 73.53% from its all-time closing high of $440.62 on March 1, 2019

--Down 52.43% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it closed at $245.14

--Down 53.46% from its 52-week closing high of $250.57 on June 24, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $115.34; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2020, when it hit $113.89

--Down 9.19% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 9, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.91%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Ninth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 68.41 points from the DJIA so far today


All data as of 12:33:19 PM ET


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-13-22 1252ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 611 M - -
Net income 2022 1 204 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 77,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 75 138 M 75 138 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,54x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President of federal affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-36.92%75 138
AIRBUS SE-9.22%84 510
DASSAULT AVIATION64.21%13 654
TEXTRON INC.-18.47%13 536
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-19.48%4 264
AVICOPTER PLC-47.66%3 693