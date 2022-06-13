Boeing Down Over 8%, Worst Performer in the DJIA So Far Today -- Data Talk

Boeing Company (BA) is currently at $116.62, down $10.38 or 8.17%

--Would be lowest close since March 23, 2020, when it closed at $105.62

--On pace for largest percent decrease since May 9, 2022, when it fell 10.47%

--Currently down six of the past seven days

--Currently down four consecutive days; down 17.19% over this period

--Longest losing streak since May 12, 2022, when it fell for six straight trading days

--Worst four day stretch since the four days ending May 12, 2022, when it fell 17.3%

--Down 11.25% month-to-date

--Down 42.07% year-to-date

--Down 73.53% from its all-time closing high of $440.62 on March 1, 2019

--Down 52.43% from 52 weeks ago (June 14, 2021), when it closed at $245.14

--Down 53.46% from its 52-week closing high of $250.57 on June 24, 2021

--Would be a new 52-week closing low

--Traded as low as $115.34; lowest intraday level since May 14, 2020, when it hit $113.89

--Down 9.19% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since May 9, 2022, when it fell as much as 10.91%

--Worst performer in the DJIA today

--Ninth worst performer in the S&P 500 today

--Subtracted 68.41 points from the DJIA so far today

