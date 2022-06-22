Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Boeing Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BA   US0970231058

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-06-22 pm EDT
137.16 USD   +0.30%
12:27aNorwegian Air Shuttle Finalizes Deal to Buy 50 Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets
MT
06/22BOEING : Elects David L. Gitlin to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/22Boeing Signs on for Aireon Space-Based ADS-B Data Services
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Boeing : Elects David L. Gitlin to Board of Directors - Form 8-K

06/22/2022 | 11:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Boeing Elects David L. Gitlin to Board of Directors

-Gitlin brings significant aerospace experience; joins Aerospace Safety and Finance Committees

ARLINGTON, Va., June 21, 2022 - The Boeing Company [NYSE: BA] Board of Directors today announced that it has elected David L. Gitlin as its newest member. Gitlin will join the Aerospace Safety Committee and the Finance Committee.

Gitlin, 53, currently serves as chairman and chief executive officer of Carrier and brings to the Board more than 20 years of aerospace industry experience. He previously served in several executive leadership roles, including as president and chief operating officer of Collins Aerospace Systems, and as president of UTC Aerospace Systems.

"Dave is a proven leader with deep aerospace, manufacturing and supply chain expertise," said Boeing Chairman Larry Kellner. "With his consistent focus on safety and track record of operational expertise, Dave will add critical experience and perspective to our Board."

Boeing President and CEO Dave Calhoun said, "Dave is an excellent addition to our Board as we continue to rebuild trust, strengthen safety and quality and drive stability throughout our operations. We will benefit greatly from Dave's significant experience leading complex enterprises focused on engineering, manufacturing, safety and quality."

Since April 2019, seven independent directors have joined the Board. These directors collectively bring significant experience in aerospace, safety, engineering, manufacturing, cyber, software, risk oversight, audit, supply chain management and finance. Gitlin's election to the Board fulfills the Company's commitment, as part of the settlement of certain shareholder derivative claims in March 2022, to add another director with aerospace, engineering or safety systems background to the Board.

About David Gitlin
David Gitlin is chairman and chief executive officer of Carrier. Prior to his election as chairman in April 2021, he served as president and CEO of Carrier. Gitlin previously served in a number of leadership roles at United Technologies Corporation, including president and chief operating officer of Collins Aerospace Systems, president of UTC Aerospace Systems, president of Aircraft Systems, UTC Aerospace Systems, and the following positions with Hamilton Sundstrand: president of Aerospace Customers & Business Development; vice president of Auxiliary Power, Engine & Control Systems; vice president and general manager of Power Systems; and vice president of Pratt & Whitney programs.



Gitlin earned a bachelor's degree from Cornell University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Connecticut School of Law and an MBA from MIT's Sloan School of Management.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact
Boeing Communications
media@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 22 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 03:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE BOEING COMPANY
12:27aNorwegian Air Shuttle Finalizes Deal to Buy 50 Boeing 737 Max 8 Jets
MT
06/22BOEING : Elects David L. Gitlin to Board of Directors - Form 8-K
PU
06/22Boeing Signs on for Aireon Space-Based ADS-B Data Services
AQ
06/22Bombardier union workers ratify new labor contract
RE
06/22BOEING CO : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
06/22Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (NAS) - Concludes agreement to purchase 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 a..
AQ
06/22GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Novartis, Oracle, Lindt, Daimler, Boeing...
06/22Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 bln Airbus-Qatar jet dispute
RE
06/22Boeing Sees Supply Chain Woes Lasting Until 2023-end Amid Labor Shortages
MT
06/22Boeing expects supply chain problems to last through most of 2023
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE BOEING COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 75 291 M - -
Net income 2022 1 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 41 217 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 83,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 81 149 M 81 149 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,63x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 142 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 137,16 $
Average target price 219,60 $
Spread / Average Target 60,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicole R. Nason Vice President-Federal Affairs for Aviation
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-32.07%81 149
AIRBUS SE-14.49%79 849
DASSAULT AVIATION60.42%13 380
TEXTRON INC.-23.83%12 831
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED-22.26%4 116
AVICOPTER PLC-48.92%3 728