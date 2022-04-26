Boeing : Enters 737 MAX MRO Agreement with Spirit AeroSystems

DALLAS, April 26, 2022 - Boeing Global Services announced a new agreement with Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. and its affiliates to combine aftermarket resources, expanding the MRO footprint in support of nacelle and flight control repairs for the global 737 MAX fleet. The agreement will enhance Boeing support for nacelle and flight control surface removals with a more robust MRO footprint while combining Boeing's industry-leading asset pool with the hands-on repair experience of Spirit AeroSystems.

"With this agreement, Boeing Global Services is strategically positioned to assist all 737 MAX operators by providing lease and exchange programs to respond quickly to unforeseen events," said Mini Desai, vice president of Commercial Spares and Managed Parts, Boeing Global Services. "Our business serves our customer base beyond the sale of aircraft, and now we can expand lease and exchange support for aerostructures with Spirit AeroSystems."

Spirit AeroSystems has extensive experience with the 737 MAX as the original production manufacturer of the fuselage, thrust reverser, slats, and flaps. This will be the first pooling program Boeing has offered for these specific high value large structural parts. The offering was developed to expand Boeing's parts services options in response to customer needs.

"Spirit is thrilled to be selected by Boeing Global Services as its global partner for 737 MAX aerostructures repair, including Nacelles and Flight Control Services," said Kailash Krishnaswamy, senior vice president of Aftermarket Services for Spirit. "Over the last three years, we have expanded from a single MRO center in Wichita to five MRO centers on four continents, which will allow us to serve Boeing's global customers locally. This strategic partnership will allow us to provide customized, high-quality MRO solutions at industry leading turn-around times for our customers' 737 MAX nacelles and flight controls."

Spirit AeroSystems is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defense platforms, and business/regional jets. With expertise in aluminum and advanced composite manufacturing solutions, the company's core products include fuselages, integrated wings and wing components, pylons, and nacelles. We are leveraging decades of design and manufacturing expertise to be the most innovative and reliable supplier of military aerostructures, and specialty high-temperature materials, enabling warfighters to execute complex, critical missions. Spirit also serves the aftermarket for commercial and business/regional jets. Headquartered in Wichita, Kansas, Spirit has facilities in the U.S., U.K., France, Malaysia and Morocco. More information is available at www.spiritaero.com

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.



