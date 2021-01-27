Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  The Boeing Company    BA

THE BOEING COMPANY

(BA)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 01/27 04:10:00 pm
194.03 USD   -3.97%
02:36pStocks slump on short squeeze fallout, Boeing drop; Fed sits tight
RE
01:53pBoeing Reports Record Annual Loss -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:41pStocks fall, dollar up on virus, frothy market fears
RE
Boeing : European Regulator OK's 737 Max Return But Distances Itself From FAA

01/27/2021 | 05:43pm EST
By Andy Pasztor

Boeing Co. and some of its airline customers got an immediate boost from Wednesday's ungrounding of 737 MAX jets across Europe, but the move also portends more-stringent safety reviews of future U.S. aircraft by the region's aviation regulator.

The long-awaited decision formally allowing the resumption of commercial 737 MAX operations in Europe followed pledges from the head of the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to maintain greater independence from the U.S. in certifying Boeing's long-range 777X and other new aircraft models.

As part of that tougher stance, Patrick Ky, EASA's executive director, emphasized that permitting 737 MAX flights was based on the agency's assessment "carried out in full independence of Boeing or the Federal Aviation Administration."

Mr. Ky had previously endorsed the hardware, software and pilot-training fixes affecting the MAX fleet, which were devised and tested with European collaboration. But on Wednesday and the days leading up to the announcement, Mr. Ky repeatedly emphasized that EASA performed its own tests and analyses-and would continue to follow the same pattern for other aircraft types in the future.

The agency reassessed 737 MAX systems beyond the automated flight-control feature that caused two crashes and took 346 lives before the planes were grounded world-wide in March 2019. The FAA lifted its grounding order in November and Canadian regulators followed earlier this month. Boeing expects the 737 MAX fleet to be flying in every region by the summer.

Looking ahead to certifying other models, though, Mr. Ky has publicly laid out new procedures and hurdles. He has promised European lawmakers that his agency will rely less on FAA expertise or U.S. safety assessments--and conduct more of its own independent analyses--before signing off on future aircraft.

That's a break from past practice and, according to industry officials, has contributed to the delay in introduction of the 777X that Boeing announced Wednesday. EASA's tougher scrutiny also is expected to apply to airliners from other manufacturers outside Europe, as well as business jets built in the U.S.

Before the 737 MAX crisis, both EASA and the FAA were jointly pursuing a different course. They focused on forging ways to increase reliance on each other's safety approvals, in order to reduce workload and avoid duplication. At annual safety conferences, much of the discussion centered around further reducing the number of aircraft systems or features that would require detailed checking and vetting by both agencies.

That no longer is a European priority. In testimony to European lawmakers on Monday, Mr. Ky didn't single out the 777X. But his comments about independent European safety verification of future models pointedly revealed the extent of the public divide that has separated air-safety regulators on opposite sides of the Atlantic.

FAA chief Steve Dickson has said that international efforts to eliminate 737 MAX safety problems ended up improving coordination between international regulators and, in some ways, enhanced trust among them. In the process, he also has disputed widespread assertions by industry officials, foreign regulators and outside safety experts that the FAA's global reputation for safety leadership has eroded.

But Mr. Dickson, who has told associates he wants to remain in his job under the Biden administration, also has talked about the importance of humility in some of his recent media and industry appearances. It is important to recognize that "no one individual, no one organization, can know everything all the time," he told a virtual industry gathering late last year, promising to work closely with foreign counterparts.

Seeking to reassure a committee of the European Parliament about EASA's independence in the wake of the 737 MAX tragedies, Mr. Ky on Monday testified that his agency was committed to enhanced oversight of new models. After years of increased reliance on FAA oversight of Boeing's evolving technical and design changes, Mr. Ky said EASA plans to step up its own engineering reviews. The agency also intends to shift more attention and resources to understand so-called "human factors" issues, which explain pilot interactions with automated systems and predict how swiftly average pilots will respond to cockpit emergencies. Boeing has acknowledged its mistaken assumptions about how pilot reaction time played a major role in the 737 MAX's faulty design.

In addition, after months of discussion Mr. Ky's team persuaded Boeing and the FAA's leadership to work with EASA, once the MAX fleet returns to European skies, to add an extra computerized safety system designed for more redundancy to help pilots determine airspeed and other flight characteristics.

Write to Andy Pasztor at andy.pasztor@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
AUTOMATED SYSTEMS HOLDINGS LIMITED 7.33% 1.61 End-of-day quote.20.15%
THE BOEING COMPANY -3.97% 194.03 Delayed Quote.-5.00%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 58 165 M - -
Net income 2020 -4 266 M - -
Net Debt 2020 40 191 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -27,1x
Yield 2020 0,50%
Capitalization 114 B 114 B -
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 2,03x
Nbr of Employees 161 100
Free-Float 55,7%
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 229,96 $
Last Close Price 202,06 $
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Jenette E. Ramos Senior Vice President-Supply Chain & Operations
Gregory D. Smith CFO & Executive VP-Enterprise Operations
Theodore Colbert Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-5.00%114 069
AIRBUS SE-5.00%81 250
TEXTRON INC.3.37%11 350
DASSAULT AVIATION-2.84%8 814
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.11.27%6 853
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED32.72%6 137
