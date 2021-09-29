Boeing Gets Air Force Pact Worth up to $23.8 Billion for C-17 Globemaster III

By Jennifer Tershak

Boeing Co. has received a U.S. Air Force contract valued at up to $23.8 billion over 10 years to support the C-17 Globemaster III worldwide mission.

Under the agreement, Boeing would continue performing critical sustainment activities, including engineering, field support, and material management, for a global fleet of 275 aircraft.

"The C-17 continues to serve as the strategic airlift workhorse for the nation, as evidenced by its impressive performance in the recent airlift of more than 124,000 evacuees from Afghanistan in an around-the-clock operation," said Brig. Gen. Darren Cole, air mobility command director of Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. "As the command responsible for operating the U.S. Air Force C-17 fleet, AMC looks forward to the continued partnership with our Boeing teammates as we work to keep the Globemaster fleet healthy for years to come."

Boeing said the program is funded through September 2024 with a Phase I award of $3.5 billion. The contract provides additional funding for international staffing, maintenance efforts and cyber security.

