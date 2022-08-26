Log in
Boeing : Invests $5 Million in Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis

08/26/2022 | 02:11pm EDT
ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2022 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced it is investing $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis (AMICSTL). The investment will help fund a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region's talent pipeline and technical and manufacturing abilities.

St. Louis-area economic development and business leaders established AMICSTL in 2020 to help build a more diversified and resilient advanced manufacturing sector in the region. The new 130,000 square-foot advanced manufacturing facility will house workforce development programs, leading-edge R&D, and prototyping/production capacity spanning multiple "vertical" capabilities, including aerospace, ag tech, automotive, biomedical, construction, geospatial, and logistics.

Boeing and AMICSTL's partnership aims to establish St. Louis' North Central Corridor as an advanced manufacturing innovation and technology hub over the next decade by creating one central site, with an expandable campus, that can support the entire advanced manufacturing process from conception to production. The new facility will be located near the triangle that consists of the Cortex, an innovation community, NGA West, the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency facility, and the Ranken Technical College campus.

In addition to Boeing's five-year investment, Boeing Phantom Works Vice President Steve Nordlund will join the AMICSTL Board of Directors. Longtime Boeing St. Louis executive Kory Mathews, who is retiring from Boeing later this year, will serve as AMICSTL's interim CEO.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future, leading with sustainability, and cultivating a culture based on the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Join our team and find your purpose at boeing.com/careers.

# # #

Contact

Kurt LaBelle
Boeing Communications
314-683-8089
kurt.j.labelle@Boeing.com

Kory Mathews
AMICSTL
314-705-9426
korymathews@icloud.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 26 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2022 18:10:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
