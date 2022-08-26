Boeing : Invests $5 Million in Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 26, 2022 - Boeing [NYSE: BA] announced it is investing $5 million to help expand the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Center in St. Louis (AMICSTL). The investment will help fund a state-of-the-art advanced manufacturing facility, accelerate workforce development programs, and grow the region's talent pipeline and technical and manufacturing abilities.

St. Louis-area economic development and business leaders established AMICSTL in 2020 to help build a more diversified and resilient advanced manufacturing sector in the region. The new 130,000 square-foot advanced manufacturing facility will house workforce development programs, leading-edge R&D, and prototyping/production capacity spanning multiple "vertical" capabilities, including aerospace, ag tech, automotive, biomedical, construction, geospatial, and logistics.

Boeing and AMICSTL's partnership aims to establish St. Louis' North Central Corridor as an advanced manufacturing innovation and technology hub over the next decade by creating one central site, with an expandable campus, that can support the entire advanced manufacturing process from conception to production. The new facility will be located near the triangle that consists of the Cortex, an innovation community, NGA West, the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency facility, and the Ranken Technical College campus.

In addition to Boeing's five-year investment, Boeing Phantom Works Vice President Steve Nordlund will join the AMICSTL Board of Directors. Longtime Boeing St. Louis executive Kory Mathews, who is retiring from Boeing later this year, will serve as AMICSTL's interim CEO.

