Boeing : Missile Defense Agency Demonstrate Advanced Missile Defense Capability in Successful Flight Test

09/12/2021 | 03:42pm EDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 12, 2021 - Boeing [NYSE:BA] and the U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) successfully demonstrated an advanced interceptor capability for the Ground-based Midcourse Defense (GMD) system, which defends the U.S. from rogue-state long-range intercontinental ballistic missile threats. The test included launching a Ground-Based Interceptor (GBI) into space with a three-stage booster in two-stage mode, allowing the GBI to release the kill vehicle earlier in flight, providing an earlier opportunity to intercept and defeat a missile threat.

The new capability, made possible through digital system modelling software upgrades, gives operators the real-time choice between a two-stage or three-stage interceptor, depending on the threat's location and speed. The stage mode determines when the kill vehicle is released from the GBI. This achievement will allow GBIs to be modernized and fielded with this critical capability as a part of the MDA's Service Life Extension Program.

'The GMD system is reliable and ready if called upon to defend the nation,' said Debbie Barnett, Boeing GMD vice president and program director. 'For more than 20 years, Boeing has led the development, integration and maintenance of this system. We're proud to continue these efforts for the fielded GMD system to ensure the continued defense of the United States for years to come.'

An element of the MDA's Ballistic Missile Defense System, GMD provides the only capability to engage and defeat rogue-state long-range ballistic missile threats - protecting the U.S. 24/7, 365 days a year. Boeing leads the industry team for GMD systems engineering, development, integration, testing, operations and sustainment activities of the fielded system. Boeing has been the prime contractor for the GMD system since 1998.

As a leading global aerospace company, Boeing develops, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense products and space systems for customers in more than 150 countries. As a top U.S. exporter, the company leverages the talents of a global supplier base to advance economic opportunity, sustainability and community impact. Boeing's diverse team is committed to innovating for the future and living the company's core values of safety, quality and integrity. Learn more at www.boeing.com.

# # #

Contact

Megan Gessner
Boeing Defense, Space and Security
+1 256-640-3036
Megan.Gessner@boeing.com

Josh Barrett
Boeing Communications
+1 (321) 607-4118
joshua.d.barrett2@boeing.com

Disclaimer

The Boeing Company published this content on 12 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2021 19:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 75 477 M - -
Net income 2021 1 203 M - -
Net Debt 2021 41 897 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 113x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 123 B 123 B -
EV / Sales 2021 2,19x
EV / Sales 2022 1,72x
Nbr of Employees 141 000
Free-Float 57,8%
Chart THE BOEING COMPANY
Duration : Period :
The Boeing Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE BOEING COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Last Close Price 210,30 $
Average target price 271,68 $
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Calhoun President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. West Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Lawrence W. Kellner Non-Executive Chairman
Gregory L. Hyslop Chief Engineer, EVP-Engineering, Test & Technology
Susan Doniz Chief Information Officer & SVP-Data Analytics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE BOEING COMPANY-0.06%123 268
AIRBUS SE27.38%106 295
TEXTRON INC.47.63%15 813
DASSAULT AVIATION1.62%8 968
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.23.93%8 505
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED9.98%5 899